ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: July 21-27

FRIDAY, JULY 21

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until July 23, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

BRIGHTONSOUP: BHASVIC, 205 Dyke Road, Hove. A fun community Dragon’s Den where you get to be a dragon. A £4 ticket gets you food, refreshments, musical entertainment and a vote for which of four community projects gets some funding. Doors 6pm. 7pm pitches start. Winner announced 9.30pm. Pot Luck event. Bring food/drink if you can, but nothing that needs heating up. Tickets brightonsoup.org.uk/tickets.

Flower Festival: 10am-5pm, Ringmer Church, Church Hill, Ringmer. Proceeds St Peter & St James Hospice. Entry free, donations welcome.

LEWES SPEAKERS FESTIVAL: Events at All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. For details go to lewesspeakersfestival.com.

SUMMER SERENADE: Ringmer Flower Club Festival at St Mary’s Church, Ringmer, 10am-4pm daily, July 21-23. Free entry, donations welcome.

TALK: Friends of Anne of Cleves House talk, Thomas Comwell and the Dissolution of the Sussex Monasteries by Helen Poole. Anne of Cleves House, 7.30pm. Details from annacrabtree1@hotmail.com.

WALK: Meet 10am, Amberley Museum car park, parking at rear (by kind permission). New 5-mile HDC Health walk in the Arun Valley. Please advise if coming by train. No dogs please. 2½ hours. Margaret 01403 262311.

GIGS

CREEDS CROSS: The Celtic Journey. £19.50, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000.

DOUBLE DARE: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

GO WEST: £22-£25, 7.30pm, Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Legendary ’80s icons, for one night only, performing their greatest hits.

JOE MCELDERRY: £15-£42, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Saturday Night at The Movies.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Musical Dynamic Duo Janet and Sue, 2pm, St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe. Lewes.

LITTLE MUSIC MARATHON: Free, 6.30pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. A variety of local performers playing throughout the evening.

SEVERANCE: Bedhed and The Farmboys: Ifield Cricket Club, 8pm.

THE CURST SONS: Free, 9pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Early American traditional music.

THE QUO EXPERIENCE: £21-£23, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Tribute show.

TOOLS AND THE MAYTALS: £29.50, 7pm, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Legends of ska and reggae music.

STAGE

ELIXIR: £10-£16.50, 8pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Summer of Circus.

FIDDLER OF THE ROOF: July 10 to September 2, tickets from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, box.office@cft.org.uk.

KINGDOM: £8-£10, 9pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. All proceeds donated to Trans Pride Brighton.

MISS HOPE SPRINGS: £12.50-£15, 8pm and July 22, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. The Devil Made Me Do It.

SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL: £8-£9, 7.45pm until July 29 (Sun 2.30pm) New Venture Theatre, Bedford Place, Brighton 01273 746118. Six new and diverse plays.

THE TIGER WHO CAME TO TEA: £12.50, 4.30pm (11am/2pm Sat/Sun) Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS: £10-£40, 7pm until July 23, Lewes Castle (01273) 486290. A delightful musical suitable for the whole family.

TRAP FOR A LONELY MAN: £8-£9, 7.45pm until July 29, Seaford Little Theatre, 4 Steyne Road, Seaford. A play by Robert Thomas. Tickets from Redgold Opticians, 32 Broad Street, Seaford.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

COMEDY

COMEDY CAFE: £12, 8pm, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Tom Allen, Suzi Ruffell and Jack Campbell.

COMMUNITY

CREEPY CRAWLIES WEEKEND: July 22-23. Creep down to Drusillas, Alfriston, and meet some amazing mini monsters. The Discovery Centre, open between 11am and 4pm, will be swarming with weird insects, slimy molluscs and scary spiders and experts from the British Tarantula Society will be available to answer your questions. Info: 01323 874100, www.drusillas.co.uk.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: Ringmer Church, 10am-5pm, proceeds St Peter & St James Hospice. Entry free, donations welcome.

IFIELD SOCIETY’S SUMMER RAMBLETTE: ‘The Dragon’s Trail’, starting and finishing at The Plough, Ifield Village, 12pm-1.30pm. This short walk is based on a short children’s story written for Crawley’s 70th Anniversary, to celebrate the designation of Ifield Brook Meadows as a Local Green Space. Strong, waterproof boots are recommended as walkers will be crossing the brook. All welcome. Children, dogs and pet dragons too.

KEW SCIENCE FESTIVAL: Wakehurst in Ardingly, 01444 894000, July 22-23. Wakehurst is Kew’s Botanic Garden in Sussex. It is also home to the Millenium Seed Bank – the biggest wild seed conservation project in the world. Scientists will bring their work out into the gardens for a weekend of activities that all can enjoy.

MODEL RAILWAY EXHIBITION: Presented by Pevensey Bay Model Railway Club, 10am-4.30pm, Pevensey Memorial Hall, Church Lane, Pevensey. Wheelchair access to most areas. Admission: Adults £4, children £2, family (2+2) £10. Free parking and pay and display 400yds (by the castle). Located off A259 and close to the A27. 99 Bus (Eastbourne-Hastings) stops close by. Pevensey and Westham railway station – 15-minute walk. 16 Working layouts, seven trade stands, refreshments. For further details visit www.pevenseybaymrc.co.uk.

POSTCARD FAIR: The Wealden Postcard Club, Horsham. 10am-4pm, Forest School. Comptons Lane, Horsham. Dealer bookings and general enquiries: John Chisholm, 01293 786419 or john.chisholm222@gmail.com.

SUMMER TOY AND MODEL TRAIN SHOW: By Sussex Vintage Model Railway Collectors, 10am-4.30pm, Knoyle Hall, Knoyle Road, Preston Park, Brighton. Lively operating layouts of vintage toy and model trains for a nostalgic experience and family fun. Treasures for collectors on sale. Refreshments. Adults £3.50, (accompanied) children free. Info: 07785 567251, sussexvintagemrc@hotmail.co.uk.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Sumners Ponds, Barns Green. Park opp. the Barn. 4 mile HDC Health walk through woodland and meadows, some gates and stiles. Can be muddy. No dogs. 2 hours. Douglas 01403 268807 or Jane 01403 261672.

CONCERTS

EVENING OF MUSIC: Free (donations welcome), 7pm St Mary’s Church, Ringmer. In aid of St Peter and St James Hospice.

INCHOIR: £12.50-£13.50, 7.30pm (7pm Sun) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. 300 singers on stage.

Uckfield Singers: Summer concert, 7.30pm, Uckfield Civic Centre. Tickets £7 each, available from Gale & Woolgar Jewellers, High Street, Uckfield. Proceeds from raffle supporting the Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice. Variety of music, old and new, from Grease the Musical, Simon & Garfunkel, Elton John, Freddie Mercury, John Denver and more. Info: www.uckfieldsingers.co.uk.

GIGS

ARRIVAL: £20-£21.50, 7.30pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. The Hits of Abba.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Mostly Jazz, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

HORSHAM GARDEN MUSIC FESTIVAL: ’80s Day, Human Nature Garden, Horsham Park, 1pm5pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £10, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Bob ‘War Horse Song Man’ Fox. Songs from the North-East with guitar. Also an all day workshop available.

MACBETH: £10-£12.50, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. This Is My Theatre production.

NIGEL TRANGMAR: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Then The Rude Mechanicals.

TUBE SNAKE BOOGIE BAND: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

DON PASQUALE: £90-£230, 4.50pm and July 25, Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

LATON ASH DANCE SHOW: £10, 7pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Showcasing all of their pupils.

THE COMMERCIAL TRAVELLER: £16, 7.30pm and July 23, Southover Grange Gardens, Lewes. Picnics from 6pm. Outdoor Theatre with The Rude Mechanical Theatre. Tickets 01323 501260 or online from www.therudemechanicaltheatre.co.uk

THIS IS MIGHTY CRAIC: £8, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Roller Derby Fundraiser.

WINNIE BLOODGOOD AND THE QUEST: £10-£12, 2pm/6pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Youth production.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEWS: £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Cam Spence and Lucy Pearman.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Summer on The Downs, 14 miles with Geoff and Jackie 01323 730915. Meet at North Rod, Alfriston (nr school) 10am.

FAMILY FUN DAY: 2pm-9pm, Pulborough Bowls Club, at the top of the recreation ground. Sponsored by Cubitt and West Estate Agents. Raffle, bacons rolls, music, bar, spider, bowls, case auction, skittles, target bowls, roll for the whisky, team games and junior bowls. Free entry. Visit www.pulboroughbowlsclub.co.uk.

HAILSHAM LIONS’ FAMILY FUN DAY: Hailsham Lions and Hailsham Active are joining forces to hold one of the biggest town events of the year. Opening 11am by Hailsham’s mayor Cllr Nigel Coltman at the Recreation Ground, Western Road, Hailsham. Stalls, sport, games for children and adults, go karts, quad bikes, Punch & Judy and face painting. Maria William’s Fun Dog Show, small fun fair rides, miniature railway. Sensory tent and hand driven trikes for the less mobile, Skeggies, BBQ, refreshments and music from Hailsham FM from 11am to 4pm. Admission is free, donations welcome.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: Ringmer Church, 11.30am-4.30pm, proceeds St Peter & St James Hospice. Entry free, donations welcome.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Alfriston, 6.5 miles with Margaret and Jeannette 814057. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Titch Hill Circular via Cissbury Ring, 5.5 miles with Phil 01273 835931. Meet in car park near top of Titch Hill on Bostal Road between Steyning and Sompting, 10.30am.

WALK: Every Sunday and Wednesday. Meet 2.30pm outside the Museum in the Causeway, Horsham. Guided historical 90-minute walk around Horsham to learn more about its history. Supported by The Horsham Society. Please ring for more information. Jill 07780 701184.

CONCERTS

THE CHICHESTER FLUTE CHOIR: July 23, 3pm, free, St Paul’s Church, Chichester. The choir (top right circular picture) presents a summer concert with a variety of classical and popular music. There will be works by Tchaikovsky, Mozart and Grieg, as well as lighter pieces such as ‘Feed the Birds’ from Mary Poppins and ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’ from Toy Story. Visit www.chichesterflutechoir.co.uk.

GIGS

DUBRIKATO: £10-£12, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus special guest Philippa Moirai.

HASLETT & FALLOWS: Queens Head, Horsham, 4pm.

HOLLYWOOD ROMANCE WITH CLAIRE MARTIN: Petworth Festival, July 23, 7.30pm, St Mary’s Church Sunday.

HORSHAM GARDEN MUSIC FESTIVAL: Rock Day, Human Nature Garden, Horsham Park, 1pm-5pm.

STAN’S SHOWCASE: Rebecca Riedtmann, Amber Titchener, Dragonfly Sky and Amy Palmer, The Anchor Hotel, Horsham, 7.30pm.

THE DICKIES: 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. 40 th Anniversary Tour. Tickets at www.wegottickets.com

STAGE

ARIADNE AUF NAXOS: £80-£200, 4.45pm (5.50pm July 27) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

FAME JUNIOR: £13-£15, 2.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. The Pauline Quirke Academy.

MONDAY, JULY 24

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEWS: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Sally-Anne Hayward and Larry Dean.

COMMUNITY

CRAWLEY CAMERA CLUB: Meetings Monday and Wednesday evenings, 7.45pm for 8pm start, Hut 16, Tilgate Forest Recreation Centre. The club has its own meeting room, plus a studio with lights, a darkroom and a computer lightroom. Photographers of all abilities welcome. Competitions, discussions and demonstrations.

Evening of mediumship: With Mike Williamson, 7.30pm, refreshments, raffle, £5. All welcome. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

HORSHAM: 8pm. Unattached? This is a club for men and women aged 50+. Meeting in a pub in Horsham on the fourth Monday evening of every month. An opportunity to meet new friends. Walking, eating out, theatre, golf, holidays, all arranged by members. Not a dating agency. Visit www.thegroup.org.uk.

CONCERTS

NATALIE CLEIN WITH KATYA APEKISHEVA: Monday, July 24, St Mary’s Church, Petworth, 7.30pm. Petworth Festival welcomes British cellist and former BBC Young Musician of the Year Natalie Clein.

STAGE

JANE EYRE: £14-£38.50, 7.15pm until July 27 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

TUESDAY, JULY 25

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEWS: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Larry Dean and Luke Kempner.

RUSSELL BRAND: Re:Birth. £29, 8pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Rathfinny Wine Estate, 8.3 miles with Paul J (07711 772853 on day). Meet at Bo Peep car park, 10am.

WALK: Meet 10am, Hesworth Common Car Park, on south side of the A283 – B2138 junction, west of Fittleworth (nearest Post Code RH20 1JF). New 5+ mile HDC Health walk, a few stiles, some long steady inclines. Good views. No dogs. 2½ hours. Lynne 01403 268157.

EXHIBITIONS

SON’S TRIBUTE TO FATHER’S ART: Until August 6, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Exhibition by Jeff Bolam.

STAGE

DANCE VORTEX: £10-£13, 7pm (2pm/7pm July 26) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Redhurst Schools of Dancing.

SWEET CHARITY: £14-£16.50, 7.45pm until July 29 (Tues/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Shipley, 8.30pm.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEWS: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Jimmy McGhie and Alfie Borwn.

LAUGH SHACK: £5, 8pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Patrick Monahan.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Walk to Penhurst and Back, 15 miles with Jim B 01435 830991. Meet at Punnetts Town Village Hall car park, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Circular walk from Duddleswell, 3.5 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at Duddleswell car park on B2026, 6.30pm.

PEPPA PIG AND GEORGE: Join in the excitement and snorts of laughter as the lovable Peppa Pig embarks on a Drusillas Park adventure, with her brother George. The cheeky pair will be making appearances at various intervals throughout the day. Info: 01323 874100, www.drusillas.co.uk.

TALK: Step Back in Time – A History of The Argus by Paul Green, 5.30pm, The Keep, Falmer. See thekeep.info for details.

THINK TANK: David Hutchinson Diesel: unintended consequences of public policy, 7.30pm, Christ Church, Prince Edwards Road, Lewes.

WALK: Park at far end of car park, and meet 10am at car park entrance Rookwood Golf Course, Horsham. 4½ mile HDC Health walk to Broadbridge Heath, via the ‘Riverside Walk’ with 1 stile. Can be muddy. 2 hours. No dogs. Michael 07719 467861.

GIGS

UNPROVOKED: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

LA CLEMENZA DI TITO: £100-£230, 4.50pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

THE MIKADO: £9-£15, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Illyria production.

THURSDAY, JULY 27

COMEDY

COMIC BOOM: £7-£9, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Bobby Mair, MC Mark Simmons.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Beachy Head and Beyond, 5 miles with Lynne B 07875 546833. Meet at Beachy Head Countryside Centre car park, 6.30pm.

HELLO KITTY: Drusillas, Alfriston. Visit her in her beautiful themed house and have a souvenir photo taken with the cutest girl herself. Meet and greet opportunities at intervals throughout the day. Info: 01323 874100, www.drusillas.co.uk.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely Walk. Nursery to Farm and Back, 2.5 miles with Sue 484221. Meet at the Medical Centre 10.15am, bus 56 Stone Cross to Sharnfold. A Jevington Jaunt, 5.5 miles with Sue and Crow 486400; or, Coastal and Downland Views, 9.5 miles with Colin 07446 458138. meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

WALK: 4-5 mile circular HDC Health walk, some stiles and moderate slopes. May see windmills, vineyards llamas and views of the South Downs. Meet 10am, West Chiltington Village Hall car park, Mill Road. No dogs. 2 hours. Sue 01403 255710.

CONCERTS

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 1.10pm St Anne’s Church, Western Road, Lewes. Guitar recital.

GIGS

BARBER AND TURNER: Free, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Underground Acoustic Sessions.

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

THE FICTION AISLE: £6, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Crayola Lectern.

THE SAVOY FAMILY BAND: 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

STAGE

THE WIGGLES BIG SHOW: £17.50, 2pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony play everyone’s favourite Wiggles songs.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Dunkirk (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 1.00, 3.30, 6.00; 8.30; Sun 1.30, 4.00, 6.30, 9.00; Tue 6,00, 8.30; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 1.00, 3.30. Kids’ Club: Rock Dog (PG) Sat 10.30. Vintage Sundays: The Princess Bride (Re: 2013) (PG) Sun 11.00. National Theatre Live: Angels In America Part 2: Perestroika (15) Thu 7.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Dunkirk (12A) 12.20, 3.00, 5.45, 8.30 (not Sun); Sun 12.00, 2.30, 5.20, 8.30; Parent & Baby Show: Fri 10.30. Baby Driver (15) Fri-Wed 8.00. André Rieu’s 2017 Maastricht Concert (U) Sun 3.00. National Theatre Live: Angels In America Part 2: Perestroika (15) Thu 7.00. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri, Sat & Mon-Wed 12.00, 2.25, 5.00; Sun 12.20, 6.30; Thu 1.30, 4.15.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Cinema closed for refurbishment until August 9.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): National Theatre Live: Angels In America Part 2: Perestroika (15) Thu 7.00.

CRAWLEY

The Hawth (01293 553636): National Theatre Live: Angels In America Part 2: Perestroika (15) Thu 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Dunkirk (12A) 2.15, 5.00, 8.05. War For The Planet Of The Apes (12A) 1.55, 4.45, 7.45. Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) 2.20, 5.05, 8.00. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Mon-Thu 12.25. Despicable Me 3 (U) 12.30.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Dunkirk (12A) 2.50, 5.35, 8.20. André Rieu’s 2017 Maastricht Concert (U) Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00. National Theatre Live: Angels In America Part 2: Perestroika (15) Thu 7.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri & Sun 7.45; Sat, Mon, Tue & Thu 2.15; Wed 11.00, 2.15, 7.35. André Rieu’s 2017 Maastricht Concert (U) Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00. Lady Macbeth (15) Mon & Tue 7.45. National Theatre Live: Angels In America Part 2: Perestroika (15) Thu 7.00.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Cars 3 (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 10.30, 1.30, 4.45; Sat 10.30, 1.10, 5.15; Sun 7.00. Dunkirk (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 11.00, 2.00, 5.15, 8.15; Sat 11.00, 2.00, 8.15; Sun 2.15, 4.45. Wonder Woman (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 7.45; Sat 3.45; Sun 7.30. André Rieu’s 2017 Maastricht Concert (U) Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00. National Theatre Live: Angels In America Part 2: Perestroika (15) Thu 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): National Theatre Live: Angels In America Part 2: Perestroika (15) Thu 7.00.

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): (No films this week.)

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): (No films this week.)

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (No films this week.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Dunkirk (12A) 1.45, 4.00, 6.15, 8.30. Cars 3 (U) Fri 11.15, 1.35, 3.50, 6.10; Sat 1.15, 12.45, 4.00; Sun 11.15, 1.00, 3.15, 6.10; Mon-Wed 11.00, 1.35, 3.50, 6.10; Thu 11.00, 1.35, 4.00. War For The Planet Of The Apes (12A) Fri 12.45, 5.30, 8.15; Sat 1.15, 5.40, 8.25; Sun 11.30, 5.30, 8.15; Mon-Thu 5.30, 8.15. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri 11.30, 3.35; Sat 10.45; Sun 11.00; Mon-Thu 11.30, 1.25, 3.30. Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) Fri & Sun 8.25; Sat 3.00; Mon-Wed 10.45, 8.25; Thu 10.45. Saturday Morning Movie: Trolls (U) Sat 10.30. André Rieu’s 2017 Maastricht Concert (U) Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00. National Theatre Live: Angels In America Part 2: Perestroika (15) Thu 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Cars 3 (U) Fri 10.40, 12.25, 3.30; Sat 10.00, 12.45, 3.30; Sun 11.00, 1.25, 3.55; Mon 12.30, 3.00; Tue-Thu 10.25, 12.55, 3.30. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri 10.30; Sat 10.15, 12.20; Sun & Mon 10.15. Dunkirk (12A) Fri 1.00, 2.50, 6.00, 8.30; Sat 2.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 12.15, 2.45, 6.20, 8.45; Mon 12.00, 2.30, 8.30; Tue-Thu 12.151, 2.45, 6.00, 8.30. War For The Planet Of The Apes (12A) Fri, Sun & Tue-Thu 8.15; Sat & Mon 8.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): War For The Planet Of The Apes (12A) Fri 2.50, 8.40; Sat 3.15; Sun 10.00, 8.50; Mon 5.30; Tue & Wed 5.40, 8.40; Thu 10.00, 3.00. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri 12.30; Sat 10.30; Sun 10.15, 12.20; Mon & Thu 10.00; Tue & Wed 10.20, 12.30. Dunkirk (12A) Fri, Sun & Tue-Thu 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sat 12.45, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Mon 12.30, 3.00, 6.20, 8.45. Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) Fri 5.45; Sat 12.30; Sun 6.00; Mon 2.30; Tue & Wed 10.10, 2.45; Thu 12.10. Saturday Morning Pictures: Moana (PG) Sat 10.15. André Rieu’s 2017 Maastricht Concert (U) Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00. Silver Screen: War For The Planet Of The Apes (12A) Mon 11.00. Under The Skin (15) Mon 8.30. National Theatre Live: Angels In America Part 2: Perestroika (15) Thu 7.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

