Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, November 24-30

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. James Blunt.

Friday, November 24. Tickets from £44, 7.30pm, Brighton Centre, 0844 8471515. Support from Jamie Lawson. Since emerging with 2005’s highest selling UK album, Back to Bedlam, James Blunt has become one of Britain’s best loved solo artists. With four more albums under his belt, he remains as popular as ever.

2. Emily Mae Winters.

Folk singer Emily Mae Winters will be at Union Music Store, Lewes, on Saturday, November 25 (3pm). Spokeswoman Jill Lerner said: “Hailed as having a voice that will stop you in your tracks, Emily Mae Winters’ songs are quickly permeating the folk and acoustic scene. Her debut album, Siren Serenade, builds upon the transatlantic sounds on her EP Foreign Waters, which earned her a host of emerging artist awards nominations, including winning the Guardian songwriting contest. Emily was born in Birmingham but as a child moved to Clonakilty in Ireland, where her love for folk music was influenced by the Celtic local folk scene.” Visit unionmusicstore.com.

3. Krater Comedy Club.

November 24-26, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A night of award-winning comedy. Stand-up acts can include: Jimmy McGhie, Alasdair Beckett-King, Andrew Lawrence, MC Dave Ward, MC Stephen Grant, Francis Foster, Currer Ball and Tom Taylor. Check the website – www.komedia.co.uk/brighton – to see who’s performing each night.

4. The Kooks.

Saturday, November 25. Tickets from £30.65, 6.30pm, Brighton Centre, 0844 8471515. Since this quartet burst onto the scene in 2006 with their debut album Inside In/Inside Out, the Brighton-based rockers have gone from strength to strength. Now, with three more studio albums, a number of world tours and plenty of awards under their belts, it’s time for the band to celebrate their tenth anniversary.

5. Winter Fair.

Saturday to Sunday, November 25-26. Offering festive fun for all the family, the South of England Event Centre in Ardingly is opening its doors for another Winter Fair. More than 11,500 people attended the show last year, which offers live music, fantastic food and lots of space for shopping. Entrance is free for under 16s (accompanied by a paying adult). There will be more than 120 stall holders with one marquee dedicated to gifts and greetings and another for clothing and accessories. Almost everything is undercover. Kids can meet Santa, take a ride on the carousel or have a go at blacksmithing. Live music will be performed throughout the day from the fantastic Harry’s Tricks and acoustic singer-songwriter Fred Clark. Jon Hicks will step on stage between acts to create a unique piece of art with a surprise twist. Open 9am-5pm on Saturday and 4pm on Sunday. Free entry for Society Members with Priority Parking through Princes Gate. Adults £6. Senior citizens/students £5. Free parking. Save 10 percent when you book at www.seas.org.uk. Offer ends midnight November 24. No dogs.

6. Gorillaz.

Monday, November 27. £46.80-£59.40, 7.30pm, Brighton Centre, 0844 8471515. Support from Little Simz. The world’s most successful virtual act (top circular picture) are on the road once more. The Humanz Tour will see Murdoc Niccals (bass), Noodle (guitar), Russel Hobbs (drums) and 2D (vocals) joined on stage by the Gorillaz live band – Damon Albarn, Gabriel Wallace, Mike Smith, Jesse Hackett, Jeff Wootton, Karl Vanden Bossche, Seye Adelekan, as well as performers from the Gorillaz family of featured artists.

7. Ballet Boyz.

Tuesday, November 28, £10-£20, 7.30pm (and Wednesday, November 29), Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Fourteen Days. BalletBoyz are celebrated world-wide for their stunning performances on stage, film and TV, with a reputation for exceptional technique and innovation. In four new works making up the first part of the evening, choreographers Javier de Frutos, Craig Revel Horwood, Iván Pérez and Christopher Wheeldon teamed up with composers Scott Walker, Joby Talbot, Charlotte Harding and Keaton Henson and given 14 days to create their pieces. The second half of the evening, Fallen Forms, is choreographed by Russell Maliphant and set to a score by Armand Amar.

8. Book Lovers’ Supper Club.

Jessica Fellowes (bottom circular picture), author of the Downton Abbey books and The Mitford Murders, will be at The Book Lovers’ Supper Club on Wednesday, November 29. Not only did Jessica write all five official companion books to Downton Abbey, her first novel – the recently published Mitford Murders – has been snapped up for a major TV series. Appearing with Jessica is author Clover Stroud, whose book, The Wild Other, describes how she came to terms with the death of her mother at age 16. Tickets include a fish and chip supper and a glass of fizz. Doors open at 6.45pm (not before). The venue is The Barn, Lodge Hill Lane, Ditchling, BN6 8SP. Tickets are £26 from tabl.com or £25 from Ditchling Post Office.

9. Benjamin Clementine.

November 30. £22-£23, 7pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Plus support. Edmonton songwriter and poet Benjamin Clementine released his debut album, At Least For Now, in 2015. This secured him the UK Mercury Prize and in France the Best New Act honours at Les Victories de la Musique, while in America Clementine featured on the cover of the New York Times. Clementine is renowned for his emotional live performances as well as his innovative work.

10. David Starkey.

November 30, £14-£16, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Henry VIII – The First Brexiteer? Henry VIII bestrides UK history like a colossus and his decisions still reverberate today. The Reformation, Starkey argues, is the first Brexit; his ministers devised the doctrine of parliamentary sovereignty and his personal life pitted religion against politics. In this lecture David Starkey draws on his knowledge of Henry’s reign and his insights on modern politics to illuminate both the Tudor age and our own.

