Ten things to see in Sussex, July 21-27

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Absolute Bowie – Anthology Weekend.

Friday and Saturday, July 21-22, 7pm-10pm, £16, Concorde 2, Madeira Drive, 01273 673311. Absolute Bowie return to Concorde 2 for a special one-off David Bowie Anthology Weekend, where the audience can see the band over two days, performing 50 years worth of hits. Friday sees the band performing the ’70s Ziggy Stardust era and The Thin White Duke era of the 1980s. Saturday sees the band performing all the hits from the ’90s and 2000s.

2. Creeds Cross – The Celtic Journey.

Friday, July 21, £19.50, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. The highly talented musicians of Creeds Cross bring some of the greatest ever classics to life. Join them and their unique blend of storytelling, emotional melodies and fast-paced, toe-tapping tunes, as they continue their stunning UK tour. From Galway to Nashville and beyond, bluegrass, country, Americana and folk can all have their origins traced back to the early influences of the Irish and Scots. This is all embraced in the show as Creeds Cross put their unique stamp on songs like ‘Galway Girl’, ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’ and ‘Duelling Banjos’. Visit www.creedscross.com to find out more.

3. Charity concert for Friends of Sussex Hospices.

Saturday, July 22, Brownings Manor, Blackboys, near Uckfield. Aled Jones will compere a special charity concert to raise money for all the hospice care providers in Sussex. This black tie event for Friends of Sussex Hospices will take place in the beautiful grounds of Brownings Manor. Top of the bill will be West End musical comedy double act Ferris and Milnes, who played to a packed Trafalgar Square in London in June. Tim Wonnacott, best known from BBC TV’s Bargain Hunt, will also be there to conduct a charity auction and Aled has been persuaded to sing as well. There will be an opportunity to picnic ‘Glyndebourne style’ and tickets include complimentary champagne during the interval. All the funds raised will go to support the running costs of the 12 hospice care providers serving people in Sussex. Tickets are available from www.friendsofsussexhospices.org.uk. Find out more about Ferris and Milnes at www.ferrisandmilnes.com.

4. Arrival – The Hits of ABBA.

Saturday, July 22, £20-£21.50, 7.30pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. Arrival were created in 1995 and have gone onto have an incredibly successful 22 years entertaining the nation and the rest of the world. This international, multi award- winning band has sold-out in more than 20 different countries worldwide. The high-energy show features the vast catalogue of ABBA hits loved by so many, including ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘Waterloo’, ‘Super Trouper’, ‘Voulez Vous’ and many more – bringing to life the extraordinary songwriting talents of Benny and Bjorn.

5. The Commercial Traveller.

Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23, £16, 7.30pm, Southover Grange Gardens, Lewes. Picnics from 6pm. Tickets 01323 501260 or online from www.therudemechanicaltheatre.co.uk. Outdoor Theatre with The Rude Mechanical Theatre. The Rudes’ new play is The Commercial Traveller, which is set in London in 1924. It tells a funny, romantic and moving story about overcoming a tough situation through love. The Rude Mechanical Theatre Company offers Commedia Dell’Arte for contemporary audiences. Find out more at therudemechanicaltheatre.co.uk.

6. Cam Spence and Lucy Pearman.

Sunday, July 23, £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Edinburgh previews. Cam Spence presents The Matriarchy Experience. Tired? Depressed? Your gender getting you down? Experience what this world would be like if it were a matriarchy. Lucy Pearman (top circular picture) presents Maid of Cabbage. This is bonkers storytelling with a heart and an elusive cabbage. Trapped in a dysfunctional household, will an Edwardian(ish) maid’s devilish streak ruin everything or will the cabbage save her? This is the debut solo show from half of sketch duo LetLuce.

7. Sally-Anne Hayward and Larry Dean.

Edinburgh previews. Monday, July 24, £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Sally-Anne Hayward presents ‘Um…I Was Talking About You Not to You’. Sally’s had a gut-full of fabricated food allergies. Her irritated bowel’s not down to wheat intolerance – she’s just intolerant. Larry Dean presents Fandan. Amused Moose Comedy Award winner and Foster’s Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Larry offers a brand new hour of fascinatingly funny comedy.

8. Jimmy McGhie and Alfie Brown.

Edinburgh previews. July 26, £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Jimmy McGhie’s Tribal Gathering is solo show number seven. Jimmy (bottom circular picture) has finally checked in his ego and will be appearing as part of the socialist utopia of the Free Festival. A proper pro for no dough! Alfie Brown has a firebrand style of comedy that has been forged from years of pushing boundaries.

9. Hello Kitty.

July 27, Drusillas Park, Alfriston Road, Alfriston. Visit Hello Kitty in her beautiful themed house and have a souvenir photograph taken with the cutest girl herself. There will be meet and greet opportunities at intervals throughout the day. To find out more about the event call 01323 874100 or visit www.drusillas.co.uk.

10. Fiddler on the Roof.

July 10 to September 2, tickets from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, box.office@cft.org.uk. Based on the Sholem Aleichem stories by special permission of Arnold Perl. Fiddler on the Roof is set in 1905 in a small village in Imperial Russia. Tevye, a poor dairyman, and his wife, Golde, are blessed with five witty and beautiful daughters. But Tevye’s daughters have their own ideas about who they are going to marry. Omid Djalili makes his Chichester debut playing Tevye and Tracy-Ann Oberman plays Golde.

