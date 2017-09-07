Ten things to see in Sussex, September 8-15

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Motown’s Greatest Hits: How Sweet It Is.

Friday, September 8, 7.30pm, £23.90-£30.90, Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. The ultimate celebration of the sweet sound of Motown returns to Sussex. This stunning live show combines first-class music with slick choreography and an amazing band. The tribute offers tunes from legendary artists like Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson Five and many more.

2. Roddy Woomble.

Sunday, September 10, 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Tickets at www.facebook.com/dictionarypudding. The Scottish singer-songwriter has embarked on a run of UK dates to mark the launch of his latest solo album The Deluder. Roddy is best known as the frontman for indie rock band Idlewild, who had eight acclaimed albums and three compilations, two of which charted in the UK top ten. They have released 12 UK top 40 singles and have toured throughout the world, as a headline act, and also as support to REM, U2, Pearl Jam and the Rolling Stones.

3. Lindfield Arts Festival.

September 8-10, various venues in Lindfield. Since 2010 the historic village of Lindfield has hosted this spectacular, annual arts event. Participants from across Sussex will demonstrate the amazing talent to be found in the South East as Lindfield Arts Festival 2017 presents a full weekend of entertainment. There will be exhibitions, music, book readings, workshops and children’s activities. These include face-painting, dance, karaoke, graffiti, toy-hacking, circus skills, a community picnic and much, much more. Visit lindfieldartsfestival.com to book tickets and find out more. Tickets can be collected from the box office at SWALK in Lindfield High Street.

4. Killer Queen.

Saturday, September 9, 7.30pm, £26.90, Theatre Royal Brighton. Killer Queen have been performing their tribute to the Queen live show since 1993. Their expert musicianship, extraordinary energy and accurate portrayal of the world’s greatest live band have earned them the title of Queen tribute royalty. They have thrilled sell-out audiences across the globe from the UK to Moscow and are fronted by Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury. Time Out has described Patrick’s resemblance to Freddie Mercury as ‘spooky’ and his uncanny likeness was further proven when he recorded a hit single, singing as Freddie Mercury on Fat Boy Slim’s ‘The Real Life’. This quality, combined with a powerful 3 1/2 octave tenor range and dynamic stage presence, has captivated audiences worldwide.

5. Krater Comedy Club.

September 8-10, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Award-winning comedy with top international and UK comedians. Acts can include: Michael Fabbri, Eleanor Tiernan, Charlie Baker, MC Stephen Grant, Hari Sriskantha, Matt Hutchinson and Alexander Bennett. Check the website – www.komedia.co.uk/brighton – to see who’s performing each night.

6. Christy Moore.

Monday, September 11, 8pm (doors open 7pm), £35, Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206206. One of the most compelling and inspirational musicians Ireland has ever seen, Christy Moore (top circular picture) has a universal fan base and still continues to entertain. Christy has produced more than 25 solo albums, from Paddy on the Road in 1969 to last year’s Lily – featuring ten new songs included in his live repertoire. 2016 also saw the release of Christy Moore: Journey, a documentary on 50 years of song, aired by RTÉ television.

7. The Noise Next Door’s Comedy Lock-in.

September 13, 8pm (doors 7pm), £10, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. The smash-hit improv show returns to Brighton with a hefty dose of The Noise Next Door’s off-the-cuff madness, two stand-up stars, and some once-in-a-lifetime comedy curiosities.

8. L’orchestre Du Mont-plaisant.

September 13, £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Plus Lost Organ Unit. A baroque super quartet that brings together world rhythms and moody cinematic moments, blending blues and dance pieces with notable influences from Congolese Soukous, African high-life, Ethiopian jazz, Cumbia, and Middle-Eastern and Turkish Psychedelia (picture below).

9. Gabriel Latchin.

All Saints Church, The Drive, Hove. Jazz pianist Gabriel Latchin will be at All Saints Church with songs from his new album, Introducing Gabriel Latchin Trio, which is out now. A newcomer to the British jazz scene, Gabriel Latchin is quickly becoming recognised as one of the country’s leading pianists. His hard-swinging, adventurous approach has been compared to the musical styles of artists like Herbie Hancock, Bill Evans and Phineas Newborn. He has worked with Ronnie Cuber, former Jazz Messenger Jean Toussaint, Alex Garnett, The London Jazz Orchestra and The Royal Scottish National Orchestra. Gabriel graduated with first class degrees from both Edinburgh University and the Guildhall School of Music. Visit www.gabriellatchin.com to find out more.

10. Andrew O’Neill – History of Heavy Metal.

September 15, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Based on the hilarious stand-up comedy show. A spokesperson said: “The History of Heavy Metal brings us extraordinary stories of larger-than-life characters living to excess, from the household names of Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Iron Maiden and Metallica, to the brutal notoriety of the underground Norwegian black metal scene and the new wave of British heavy metal. This is the story of a worldwide network of fans escaping dull everyday life through music, of corporate businessmen ripping off those fans and the bands they worship to line their pockets. The expansive pantheon of heavy metal musicians includes junkies, Satanists and murderers, born-again Christians, teetotallers, stadium-touring billionaires and toilet-circuit journeymen.” Visit www.andrewoneill.co.uk.

