27th Worthing Beer Festival takes place on 24/25 October 2025

The Festival will be held on the 24th and 25th of October 2025 at the same venue as the past three festivals which is Rooms, Worthing, BN11 1LZ. (what3words ///like.select.backed)

Rooms is accessed by going up the stairs in the middle of the Guildbourne centre, only a short walk from Worthing railway station and both seafront and town centre bus stops.

We will have 40+ Cask ales, 10+ craft Keg beers and 10+ Ciders. Drinks will be sourced from both local and nationwide producers, but this year we plan to showcase brewers from the Edinburgh area.

Festival Sponsor

Local brewer Hand Brew Co are the festival sponsor. The festival charity will be Care For Veterans (which is now a Royal Star and Garter Home).

Our caterers this year are Humble Pie, a local Sussex producer who will offer a range of tasty pies (with mash, peas and gravy) including vegan and gluten free options. They will also be selling some wine, G&T drinks and soft drinks.

There will be three sessions, Friday lunchtime 11:00 – 16:00, Friday evening 17:00 – 23:00 and Saturday all day 11:00 – 21:30.

Tickets have been held the same as last year which are £8.00 for Friday lunchtime session, £10.00 for Friday evening, £8.00 for All Day Saturday with late entry Saturday (after 17:00) for just £3.00

CAMRA members who show their membership card will get a generous £5.00 of free beer tokens.

For further details see and to buy tickets visit www.aaa.camra.org.uk/wbf