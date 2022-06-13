Brighton artist's love of nature and the city explored in first solo exhibition

Brighton artist Tony Felstead has combined his love of nature, the city and story-telling in this first solo exhibition.

Hold Me Until The Bus Comes is a collection of urban tree portraits in acrylic and oil.

The exhibition, which celebrates our street trees and how the natural world is interwoven with city life, runs until June 25 at 35 North Gallery.

Tony is a long time Brighton resident, having graduated from Sussex University in the early 90s from the university’s first degree in Ecology and Conservation. He also studied illustration at Brighton University.

He said: “I’m fascinated by the trees that share the streets of our city, they are living beings that continue to bear witness to our passing lives. The exhibition is going to be an immersive experience for people coming into the gallery, who can listen to the sounds from those streets via beautiful soundscapes using their phone, whilst viewing the paintings, thanks to the wonderful Simon Smith.

"It’s my first solo show, which is exciting, if a little daunting! And I’m really pleased to be partnering with and raising funds for Plant Your Postcode who are doing incredible work with the council to plant and replace trees on our city’s streets.”

To see the exhibition, visit 35 North Gallery, at 35 North Road, Brighton, which is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 11am to 5.30pm or by appointment.

Find out more at 35 North | 35 North Contemporary Fine Art Gallery Brighton (35northgallery.com)Hold Me Until The Bus Comes is partnered with Plant Your Postcode, an organisation that works with Brighton & Hove City Council to plant new trees and replace old or dying ones to increase tree cover across the whole of the Greater Brighton area. 10% of all exhibition proceeds will be donated to the cause.

To find out more about the work of Plant Your Postcode visit http://www.plantyourpostcode.org

Tony Felstead describes himself as a passionate artist of the natural world