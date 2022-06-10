Sussex Gin Festival returns

And there will be a number of Susex made gins on offer, including gins from Hastings, Worthing, Chichester and Horsham.

The festival fun will take place in the stunning 200 acres of traditional parkland of Borde Hill Garden near Haywards Heath in Mid Sussex on Saturday July 9 from noon until 9pm.

Iconic music producers and DJ’s, The Freemasons featuring Russell Small, will headline the mainstage this year.

Ticket sales are soaring with Premium, VIP and Early Bird Tickets already sold out. Some standard tickets are still available.

Attraction include three massive gin zones - one covering Sussex distillers, one showcasing Gins of the World, and the Best of the Rest zone with featured gins from around the UK.

There will also be a wide variety of locally sourced hot and cold food. The festival has live entertainment all day with everything from up-and-coming artists through to The UK’s biggest tributes and there will be a Gin Talk Stage and Cocktail Demonstrations

David Hill, CEO of E3 Events and The Gin Fest Company, said: “This is going to be the biggest and best Gin Festival that we have ever produced.

“We have been blown away by the tremendous level of interest already shown this year, and tickets are going very quickly. There will be more than 250 premium, craft and small batch gins to try.

“As well as the gin, there will be local craft beers, a Pimms Bar, English sparkling wine, and even oysters and prosecco!

“There will also be an amazing range of local and international artisan food options, everything from big pan paella to wood-fired pizza’s cooked from the back of a Landrov

“It really is going to be an unbelievable day, there is so much on offer for everyone.”