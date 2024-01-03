Celebrating the work of Sussex's outsider artists

Marc Steene, founder and director of Outside In, the award-winning charity that “seeks to create a fairer art world and to celebrate the diversity of creators in our communities”, tells of its work in a new book: Outside In: Exploring the Margins of Art.

Marc Steene (contributed pic)

Formerly executive director at Pallant House Gallery in Chichester, Brighton-based Marc includes the work of a range of artists traditionally excluded from artistic debates and features an interview with Grayson Perry. There are numerous artists from Sussex whose work is featured in the book including Andy Hood, Tess Springall, Charles Devus, Chaz Waldren, Martin Phillmore, David Puttick, Drew Fox and Gary Williams.

Spokesman Matthew Forbes-Dale said: “The exclusive global art market is one which few aspiring artists manage to penetrate. How, then, can a creative person with virtually no arts engagement or formal training, perhaps with mental or other significant health issues, disability, or experiencing difficult social circumstances, find a way in? Witnessing the treatment of people in a day centre took author Marc Steene on a journey which led to the establishment of Outside In, a charity championing and promoting the work by artists encountering significant barriers and with the aim of creating a fairer art world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The book shares some of the most inspiring artwork produced outside of the mainstream. It includes work by respected outsider artists and other, mostly contemporary, artists that the author has discovered during his work – art rescued from European asylums, the works of Madge Gill, channelled from her spirit guide Myrninerest, Rakibul Chowdhury whose work draws on his fascination with popular culture, and Drew Fox, whose otherworldly creations result from a series of near-death experiences. Exploring the necessity to create by people on the periphery, the unconventional techniques often utilised and the settings in which this work may be produced, Marc provides a compelling case for inclusivity and change.”