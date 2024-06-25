Consumer Culture and Still Life: British Pop Art talk at Pallant House Gallery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Discover how American consumer culture influenced British artists of the 1950s and 1960s in this online talk hosted by Pallant House Gallery's assistant curator, Miriam O’Connor Perks.

Discover how the post-war period in Britain sparked a resurgence of idealism, and how artists like Peter Blake, Richard Hamilton, Jann Haworth, and David Hockney used pop art to reflect the era’s optimism and aspirational identity.

Explore how British pop art, music, and mass media converged to shape a new cultural landscape, and how still life art evolved to capture the proliferation of consumer goods and changing economies.

Patrick Caulfield [1936–2005) Coloured Still Life 1967 Acrylic on panel Pallant House Gallery.

You can see examples of these works in the Gallery's exhibition, The Shape of Things: Still Life in Britain.

The talk will be held online at 7pm on Wednesday, August 7.