Consumer Culture and Still Life: British Pop Art talk at Pallant House Gallery
Join Pallant House Gallery for a fascinating online talk delving into the impact of American consumer culture on British artists during the dynamic decades of the 1950s and 1960s.
Discover how the post-war period in Britain sparked a resurgence of idealism, and how artists like Peter Blake, Richard Hamilton, Jann Haworth, and David Hockney used pop art to reflect the era’s optimism and aspirational identity.
Explore how British pop art, music, and mass media converged to shape a new cultural landscape, and how still life art evolved to capture the proliferation of consumer goods and changing economies.
You can see examples of these works in the Gallery's exhibition, The Shape of Things: Still Life in Britain.
The talk will be held online at 7pm on Wednesday, August 7.
Can’t make this date and time? This talk will be recorded and will be sent to ticket holders the week after the event.
