New Grayson Perry and modernism exhibitions at Charleston in Lewes offer ‘a colourful journey through the 20th century’

Charleston has announced an ambitious autumn and winter programme for its gallery space in Lewes.

Charleston said that from September 25 people will be able to see two new exhibitions. Visit www.charleston.org.uk.

A spokesperson said: “Grayson Perry: A Temple for Everyone will showcase works by the celebrated British artist that explore the idea of ‘home’. Grayson Perry has always explored the details of contemporary life, and the truths they tell us about ourselves through his art. This exhibition includes tapestries, pots, ceramic tiles, and woodcuts and explores ideas such as: What does it mean to call a place ‘home’? How does our definition of home affect our sense of identity? What does it mean to be British today?”

The exhibition will feature more than 30 pieces from throughout Perry’s career.

A Perfect Match by Grayson Perry. Crafts Council Collection

Charleston said visitors will also be able to see ‘how a modern art collection came into being’ through more than 80 paintings, which have been passed on between ‘three queer homes’ belonging to Eddie Sackville-West, Eardley Knollys, and Mattei Radev in Collecting Modernism: Pablo Picasso to Winifred Nicholson.

Charleston said the ‘Radev Collection’ is one of the most important groupings of modern British art in the country and a rare chance to ‘get up close’ with work by influential 20th century artists, including Pablo Picasso, Winifred Nicholson, Amedeo Modigliani and Graham Sutherland, as well as Bloomsbury figures Roger Fry, Vanessa Bell, and Duncan Grant.

Nathaniel Hepburn, Director of Charleston, said: “We are thrilled to bring such a diverse artistic canon to Charleston in Lewes. Our upcoming season of exhibitions will be a colourful journey through the 20th century until present day, exploring the intersection between home and art. As part of our work to offer affordable cultural experiences in our community, adult tickets for our Grayson Perry exhibition will start at £5.50, and our Pay What You Can days will continue on the last Sunday of each month.”

People can experience the historic Charleston house and gardens in Firle by using the Sussex Art Shuttle, which takes visitors Charleston in Firle and Charleston in Lewes. Charleston said this also links to Towner, Eastbourne and the Seven Sisters Country Park.