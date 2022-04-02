New photography exhibition in Worthing puts focus on raw sewage in Sussex

Mark O’Halleron

Mark explained: “I live on the Sussex coast and, like many of us, I love to make the most of it, often going for walks along our rivers and the coastline.

“However, until last year I was perhaps relatively ignorant about how these places get treated. That was until I read about Southern Water’s record fine of £90 million for illegally dumping raw sewage into the sea for a number of years. This is what inspired my Still Waters work which is the final major project of my master’s degree in photography with Falmouth University.

“I spent three months photographing the sites of CSOs (Combined Sewer Overflows) in our county, and a selection of these images will be exhibited at Colonnade House gallery in Worthing between April 5 -10.

“My aim with the exhibition is to increase awareness of this issue – not only how our waterways are often treated as a dumping ground in the name of profit, but also to make us all thing twice about what we flush away without thinking of the consequences.”

