Rare opportunity to see local artist's surreal nature paintings in Horsham

Successful local artist, Claire Harrison, is set to captivate art enthusiasts this summer with her stunning artworks at the group show at ‘The Gallery at Horsham Museum’ this summer.

After Claire’s successful global launch of her acclaimed ‘Portrait of Nature’ series of artwork in December 2023, where it gathered attention from the Global Art Times, and local media outlets, this exhibition offers a rare opportunity to experience Claire’s work in person.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, since 2020, Claire has been focussed on meeting online demand for her artwork. Now, visitors can immerse themselves in four intricately detailed, vibrant paintings as part of the local artists group show.

Claire, based in the picturesque parish of West Grinstead, draws inspiration from the local Sussex Weald landscape. Her sought-after paintings have found homes in public and private collections worldwide, including as far afield as China.

Claire’s artwork has a unique twist on nature, these are not portrayals of the quaint tradition of landscape painting. Instead, what at first look like beautiful swirling interlocking natural forms give way to faces, insects, microscopic forms and sometimes skulls.

Claire weaves natural forms together so that they are intrinsically linked, these compositions have a passionate environmental message that we are nature. Humanity frequently sees itself as apart from nature, but we are a fundamental part of the ecosystem and just as vulnerable as any other species within it.

Creating each painting is a labour of love for Claire. She meticulously builds up thin layers of oil paint using a fine brush, resulting in captivating works that radiate vivid colours and intricate details. The wooden boards on which they are painted seem to glow, inviting viewers into Claire’s unique artistic universe.

Don’t miss out at seeing Claire’s artwork as part of the group exhibition which will run from June 15 to September 7 and is open Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 4pm. You can meet Claire at ‘Museum Lates’ on Friday, July 19, 6-8pm.