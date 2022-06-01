The Circular Space is a natural progression for non-profit community arts organisation Over the Moon and director Emily Phillips says it is attracting attention across West Sussex, as there is nothing like it nearby.

Emily said: “It is all about creative reuse and community connection, a natural progression from the work we have already been doing in Adur.

"There is nowhere else like it so people have come from far and wide and they are really keen to give us stuff. People can’t believe it can be so good.

"The idea is to ram it full of creative activities and make it fun for people to live more sustainably.”

The space is currently set up at 10 Middle Road but Emily explained this is a temporary home.

She said: “We have been trying to do this for months and we have secured the old St John Ambulance site in the town centre but we are waiting on the council so we started here temporarily. We hope to be able to move later this year into the much larger space.”

There are three parts to it, The Scrap Space where members can access reclaimed resources for play, art, craft, theatre and DIY; The Activity Space and The Garden Space, where anyone can join indoor and outdoor creative and sociable activities, as well as low-cost education sessions and workshops for all ages and skill levels.

Visit www.weareoverthemoon.org/thecircularspace for more information.

