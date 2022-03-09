The event is taking place on on Broadwater Green on Thursday, June 2, from 4pm to 10pm and will be officially opened at 4.30pm by Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman.

Hannah-Marie Fox, an assistant Scout leader at 10th Worthing and founding member of Worthing Scouts Jubilee Crew, said: “The Scouts and volunteers are working so hard to make this a hugely successful event to celebrate The Queen.

Worthing Scouts on parade for St George's Day

“We have a whole host of brilliant family-friendly activities to choose from, including an 8m-high climbing wall, caving bus, mini Grand National, Worthing FC running a beat the goalie game, rides and amusements from Dave Hunt, some Scouting demonstrations, raffles, tombolas, a face painter, summer fayre type stalls, live band Search4Solitude and a DJ.

“There will be plenty of hot and cold food stalls, drinks and an ice cream van.

“We’ll also have loads of stalls run by local Scout groups and young people selected to attend the World Scouting Jamboree in South Korea in 2023.

“We’re adding more to the event every week and will be having a very special guest lighting an official Platinum Jubilee Beacon on the green shortly after 9pm, as the Scouts lead the community in singing the National Anthem.”

More information is available on Facebook group Worthing Scouts Present: The Platinum Jubilee Celebration and on the website jubilee42.wixsite.com/worthingscoutsjubile

Worthing Scouts is always looking for more stalls and activities, email [email protected]