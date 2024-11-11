Balcombe village Voice

ROAD CLOSURES and ROAD WORKS – Borde Hill Lane (Haywards Heath Road) will be closed until 13 December by West Sussex County Council for urgent carriageway drainage works. This will be in a stretch on Borde Hill Lane from Naldred Farm access south to the Copyhold Lane junction. It is anticipated that the work will finish on 13 December with a further traffic order to cover the additional time.

Redbridge Lane will have traffic management in place (two-way signals) until 20 November for SGN to complete work.

SURGERY CLOSURE - The Parish Council has formed a Working Group to address the decision of Ouse Valley Practice to close the Balcombe Surgery. They have been working to try and learn how best to influence the outcome for Balcombe: the aim to ensure health services remain accessible for all in Balcombe. They will be holding drop in events to get your views on Sunday 17 November in Bramble Hall from 10 am to 12 noon and from 6 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday 20 November. (Look out for posters and village facebook posts over the next few weeks in case times change.) Please drop in to speak to the Parish Councillors at these events.

FFBRA have a fund-raising social event on Friday 15 November from 6.00 pm in the Forest Room at the Balcombe Club. They will have a raffle, auction of promises and a question and answer session.

CHURCHYARD AND CHURCH CLEAN – On Saturday 16 November from 9.00 am until 12 noon volunteers are invited to come along to tackle the church both inside and out. Gloves, dusters and polish inside, and outside rakes, buckets and wheelbarrows! Please bring your own tools and equipment. Refreshments will be provided.

HISTORY SOCIETY - the final meeting of the year will take place on Wednesday 20 November, when the speaker will be Sir Charles Burrell. His talk is entitled ‘From Weald to Waves: Making history at Knepp’ in which he will be describing the expansion plans for the pioneering Knepp Castle rewilding programme. The Talk begins at 7.00 pm, with the Victory Hall doors open at 6.30 pm. We would encourage you to come early to avoid queueing. Visitors are welcome (£5 entry), and refreshments are served after the Talk.

The Club will be having their usual pre-Christmas raffle at the meeting so don’t forget your change for the tickets, you may be the winner!

Please note that the first meeting next year will be on the 19 March 2025.

CINEMA VICTORY HALL - the next film to be screened at the Hall on Friday 29 November will be the historical period drama based on the 2013 novel ‘Queen’s Gambit’ by Elizabeth Fremantle: FIREBRAND. The film tells the story of Catherine Parr, the sixth wife of King Henry VIII, who is named regent while the tyrant battles abroad. When the king returns, increasingly ill and paranoid, Katherine finds herself fighting for her own survival. The film stars Jude Law, Erin Doherty, and Alicia Vikander. Tickets for this film will be £7.00 and can be obtained by texting 07795410053 noting name / number of tickets required. Tickets can be collected and paid for on the night.

SPEEDWATCH - the Speedwatch team have been out and about gathering data and always have an immediate effect on traffic speeds. More volunteers are needed so this can be done more often. Please contact Nicky by email on [email protected] or call 07725596317 to find out more.

BALCOMBE MAGAZINE COPY is due on Friday 15 November to [email protected].

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Sunday 17 November 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist with Fr David

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.