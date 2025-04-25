Beckley Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year I have been given access to the minutes from when the village centre in Beckley was rebuilt in its present location in 1960 so there maybe some familiar names!

09.01.1961 continued…. 6. Licence to perform stage plays. The secretary stated that the annual licence to perform stage plays in the hall had been renewed for the year 1961 by the ESCC on the assurance which he had given that the committee would comply with the condition that a catchpit beneath the oil-storage tank and that subsequently Mr Patton and he had discussed this requirement with the fire officer who represented the county council. It was decided to approach the county council with a request that would modify their requirements and a draft letter which was read to the committee who approved. It was also resolved to hold a special meeting of the committee if necessary after receiving the county councils reply and to have the oil-storage tank scraped and re-painted at once. 7. Old Time and modern dancing. The committee decided not to proceed with the proposal to arrange for instruction in old time and modern dancing owing to the poor response to the advertisement of the proposal. 8. Recent entertainments, the hon Treasurer reported that the entertainments promoted by the Beckley Players on 29th Oct and by the Beckley Players, The Borderline Players and this committee on the 10th Dec had resulted in his receiving £10 and £27-12-0 respectively. Resolved that the committee’s warm appreciation be expressed to the promoters of these very successful entertainments. 9. Sussex Rural Community Council. An appeal was submitted by the SRCC for additional financial help from village halls towards the council’s heavy and mounting expenses. Resolved that the consideration of the appeal be deferred pending the submission of this committees accounts for the current year. 10. Insurance by hirers against third-party claims. The secretary drew attention to the fact that the committee’s insurance against claims for personal injury and damage to property covered the village hall trust but not hirers of the hall. Resolved that the secretary be authorised to point this out to regular hirers of the hall.

Calling all groups! Beckley Annual Parish Meeting is to be held on Thursday 29th May @ 6.30pm for 7pm in the village hall. Local groups and organisations are invited to attend and perhaps say a few words about what they do and how residents can be a part of their community. If your group would like to take up this opportunity to talk to the residents please contact [email protected]. All residents are invited and refreshments will be available.

Beckley Village hall from above

The TGN has suspended its plastic plant pot recycling scheme so please do not leave any pots behind the village hall for the time being. Thank you.

Beckley Village Hall has long been the heart of our community—a space where friends gather, families celebrate, and local groups come together. From fitness classes and children’s activities to social clubs and special events, the hall is a vital hub for our village. But right now, it faces a serious challenge. Rising energy costs, increasing insurance fees, and a decline in bookings are putting its future at risk. Without support, we could struggle to keep the doors open and the lights on. This hall belongs to all of us, and we need your help to ensure it remains a thriving part of Beckley. Whether through donations, fundraising efforts, or simply spreading the word, every little bit makes a difference. If you’ve ever attended an event, used the hall’s facilities, or simply appreciated having this space available, now is the time to step forward. Let’s work together to keep Beckley Village Hall running—not just for today, but for generations to come.

For anyone struggling with the cost of food there is a community supermarket at The Hub on Rye hill will be back May 2nd and then every first Friday of the month between 10.30-11.30 where you can get £20 worth of food for just £6 (cash only). There is also the Rye food bank who offer more than just help with food. They have a direct link to Rother which locals can use to find out about services etc (in fact anything like the terminals in the library used to offer). They have a link to benefit support and debt counselling and they have someone who can give heating advice as well as a Family Support Worker – Gill (you do not need to be referred to seek Gills help. The Food Bank is open every Wednesday between 12-3pm in the Baptist Church in Cinque Ports Street Rye or can be contacted 07526 349847. You can also email them at [email protected].

Coffee morning@Beckley Village Hall on May 6th @ 10.30am run by FOBC. There will be a charity stall, books and bric-a brac as always.

The Beckley Lunch is held on the second Thursday of the month. Cost £10 for a 2-course meal. The next one is May 8th. We are a friendly group and everyone is welcome to enjoy the meal and chat. To book your place phone Keith Hedley on 01797 260720 or email [email protected] no later than the Monday before the Lunch.

TGN Shed open morning…May 11th .behind the village hall, come and share excess seeds,plants, food , tools etc. 1030-12.30.

BHS-Their next event organised by the horticultural society will be their SPRING SHOW on Saturday 17th May entries from 10am but show starts @ 2pm.

Big Cream Tea event- hosted by little Gate Farm on Sunday May 18th. Its £15pp and includes unlimited tea! Tickets must be booked in advance www.littlegate.org.uk . They are also hosting a charity Ball in Battle on Fri May 23rd. For more information please see the website. On the 7th June 11-5pm it’s the annual Summer Saturday event. £2 per adult, children free, Music, food, Entertainment, crafts, raffle refreshments etc. Open to everyone @ Horseshoe Lane site.

Trefoil meet on Monday 19th May @ Beckley village hall 2pm . New members welcome. 01797 260537 or [email protected]

May 19th Open mic night at the Rose & Crown is every 3rd Monday of the month. Everyone welcome.

The church is in need of a couple of church wardens. If you think you can help please contact Sister Liz on 07922012703 or [email protected]

Sunday 25th May for our next amazing Farmers & Craft Market is on at the village. Stock up on all your Bread, Cheese & Local Produce, as well as crafts for your and gifts. WI serving refreshments of amazing bacon rolls & cakes. All proceeds help maintain our village hall. Free entry. 10-12.30pm Exciting news the village hall, which is at the heart of our community, now has solar panels installed so hopefully this will help with our running costs.

Beckley History Society News. Subscriptions were due on 1st April (£5). Our Treasurer will be happy to receive these at any meeting you are attending. Future speakers are on 30th May when David Dennis will talk about Old Winchelsea. He will look at the changes in coastline over the centuries. On November 21 (please note this is 3rd Friday of the month) a talk about The Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

Organist. Can you play the organ? Beckley and Peasmarsh churches are looking for someone to play at their 10am services. If you can help out occasionally please contact Sister Liz on 07922012703 or [email protected]

Two of the Explorers from 1st Rye Scout Group have been selected to represent Great Britain in Poland at the end of April. Harvey and Ollie will compete in the European Sprint Duathlon. They will be taking on an incredible challenge: a 5k run, 20km bike ride, and a 2.5km run. This is an amazing achievement, and 1st Rye couldn’t be prouder of them both. You can help support 1st Rye scouts (where many of Beckley youngsters attend) through the Co-op. Do you have a co-op membership card? If you do please consider nominating 1st Rye Scouts as your chosen charity. If you do the group will be granted some money towards their summer camp 2026! This is a yearlong promotion so please tell your friends and get them to nominate 1st Rye too….they don’t even have to live in the area!

Church services this month are on Sun 4th @ 8am NB it may be necessary to move some services to Peasmarsh due to the roof works. For Baptisms, Weddings, funerals, Home Communion, funerals etc. please contact Sister Liz 07922012703 or [email protected]

Open Day- Beckley preschool are holding an open day on Tue 10th June between 1.45pm and 2.45pm. Parents and their children are welcome to come along and meet our amazing staff. For further information email [email protected] Beckley Preschool accept the 30 hour voucher. If you are looking for a space for your young child for sept please contact them email [email protected] They are term time only and open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9am - 3pm.

Beckley Parish Council has vacancies. If you would like to help make and keep Beckley a lovely place to live. Come join the council. Speak to the Chair Natasha (email natasha@ beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk) about what is entailed or the parish clerk Mary (email [email protected] or 01797 270 790). Also if you have any contributions for the quarterly magazine again contact the clerk. Parish Council Meetings are at the village hall and are held on the second Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm. Minutes, Agendas etc are available to view on the PC website or the two noticeboards- one at Four oaks end of the village and one opp Rose & Crown pub.

Yoga – did you know we have two yoga teachers at the village hall? Lolly runs a gentle yoga on a weds eve 7-8 on a drop in basis @ £7 per class and Andy runs Hath yoga on a Friday morning from 9-10.30 @ £10 a class.

Neighbourhood Watch, Beckley has a new FB group for neighbourhood watch. Please join for tips and advice on how to keep our community safe. If you are not on FB please email [email protected] to receive updates.

Cinque Ports FM. We have a fantastic local radio station now. Tune in to 95.1 FM service for a service covering Rye and surrounding areas. You can hear us in East Sussex in crystal clear FM stereo.

Community Speedwatch. Can you spare an hour a month to help with speed watch? The team are in need of a couple of extra helpers due to some members moving away. The purpose is to educate drivers rather than to penalise them. Please contact me on the email at the start of this column.

WI- If you would like to find out more about the exciting activities they have lined up or become a member please contact [email protected]. They meet up on the second Monday of the month in the village hall @ 7.30pm.

1st Beckley Brownies & Guides need you help! Adult volunteers are needed to enable girl guiding to continue in Beckley. Could you lend a hand? Find out more from Carlyn (Jay) by emailing [email protected]

BECKLEY VILLAGE CENTRE is still the community hub of the village. It is a run as the Beckley Village Hall charity by and for the people of Beckley. Rooms are available for private parties and meetings. Groups running regular weekly activities are Taekwondo, Table Tennis and Yoga. Other activities include Church Coffee Morning, WI, Monthly Lunch, History Society, Horticultural Society, Self-Defence. Beckley Players as well as children’s activities. No building runs itself. If you could help with admin, fund-raising, maintenance or generally keeping the place ready for use please let us know. Contact; [email protected] for bookings & Lauren Dobson 01797 260364 for everything else! One way you can help support the village hall is via the local lottery……

Lottery! Rother runs a lottery and Beckley Village Hall is a beneficiary. Tickets cost just £1 and there is a weekly draw. Please consider signing up to support our village hall keep going in this time of great financial difficulty. The village has already had a couple of residents win and the top prize is £25K! for details go to www.rothercommunitylottery.gov.uk and search for Beckley Village Hall.