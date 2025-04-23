Bon Jovi tribute set to wow audiences at The Hawth
In tribute to this incredible musical talent, The Bon Jovi Experiencewas born and since 1994 has become the only band to have performed live on stage with Jon Bon Jovi himself. Lead singer Tony Pearce’s striking resemblance to the original front man creates an unrivalled tribute not to be missed. The show comes to The Hawth Crawley on Friday 6 June at 7.30pm.
Endorsed by Jon Bon Jovi himself, who said, “The best Bon Jovi tribute band I’ve ever watched”, the official tribute band to Bon Jovi perform all over the world to sell-out crowds.
As the world’s leading tribute,The Bon Jovi Experienceare often copied but never equalled,they will perform all the hits you know and love including, Livin’ On a Prayer, Always, It’s My Life, You Give Love a Bad Name, and many, many more.
Tickets priced £30 are available from hawth.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).