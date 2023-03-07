Avid cyclist and rambler seeks home for lifetime's collection of Sussex books

​​There is no finer county than Sussex, as far as Alan Jeffery is concerned – and he should know, having covered thousands of miles on his bicycle with the Youth Hostels Association and led hundreds of walks for Sussex Ramblers.

The 91-year-old has gathered a huge number of books about Sussex, its towns and villages, its features and its history over the years, amassing a collection of more than 500 publications, all kept together in a bookcase in his study at his home in Chichester.

Thinking ahead to the future, Alan is desperate for his collection to be kept together and he would live to secure a home for them where they can be accessed by the public.

Friend David Underwood said: "Alan is a man steeped in the history and life of Sussex. He has been collecting books about Sussex for nearly 80 years and now has a collection ranging from smaller books about particular villages to larger wide-ranging tomes, some of which are rare.

Alan Jeffery has been collecting books about Sussex for nearly 80 years

"He rode his bicycle thousands of miles around Sussex as a youngster, was a national figure in the Youth Hostels movement and led hundreds of walks for the Sussex Ramblers. Alan loves all things Sussex – there is no finer county in the land!"

Alan was born in Sutton in October 1931 but he came to Sussex as a young boy, as family on his mother's side were living in Warningcamp, near Arundel.

David said: "Alan remembers the family holidays visiting the Pennicotts, a well-known Amberley family with roots going back over 200 years. The family used to visit his two aunts at The Barn in Warningcamp, a house owned by Alan’s family.

"From the age of eight years old, Alan used to spend holidays in Warningcamp, remembering the war as the Battle of Britain raged overhead, and he befriended New Zealand soldiers billeted at the youth hostel in Warningcamp.

Alan Jeffery in Egypt when he was in his 30s

"When more independent, at the age of 17, Alan used to cycle from Sutton to Warningcamp and spend the weekend with his aunts. He became a keen cyclist and cycled at weekends to many parts of England but always returned to his beloved Sussex. He even cycled to Egypt and back in the 1960s."

When he left Sutton Grammar School, Alan took a job in exporting, first for a company sending goods to East Africa and then Johnnie Walker, where he became their export manager, dealing with more than 200 countries worldwide.

David said: "Though holding a full-time post in London, Alan found time at the weekends to visit his beloved Sussex. He began a lifetime passion of all things Sussex, including cycling to every part and enjoying all of the Sussex youth hostels."

Alan said he was 'the muggins' who organised the exporting from London while his staff enjoyed travelling the world selling the Scotch whisky. But in his early 30s, Alan gave up work to spend more than five months cycling to Cairo and back with two friends, having many adventures on the way. Luckily, when he returned, he was offered his job back.

Alan later met and married Pamela Wood, a dedicated nurse who was called upon to care for Winston Churchill. Together they made a home at The Barn, with its glorious views across the River Arun to Arundel. Alan began volunteering for the Youth Hostel Association and poured himself into supporting Arundel Museum. He also joined The Ramblers Association in Sussex and was soon leading walks, invariably joined by his beloved Pamela, his 'rose of England', as he called her.

Inevitably, Alan says Warnincamp is his favourite place in Sussex but he also loves the Downs and the countryside.

