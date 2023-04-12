New home found for treasured collection of Sussex books following appeal by 91-year-old owner

A treasured collection of Sussex books will be preserved forever for public use following an appeal by the 91-year-old owner through SussexWorld newspapers.

Alan Jeffery, who lived in Warningcamp for many years, has covered thousands of miles on his bicycle with the Youth Hostels Association and led hundreds of walks for Sussex Ramblers over the years. He has amassed a collection of more than 500 publications about Sussex, its towns and villages, its features and its history, and he wanted to secure a home for the collection for the future.

The books are all currently kept together in a bookcase in his study at his home in Chichester but, thinking ahead, Alan was desperate to ensure his collection could be kept together somewhere they can be accessed by the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his appeal, aided by friends David and Janet Underwood from Walberton, a number of offers were made and a final decision has been made by Alan.

Alan Jeffery has been collecting books about Sussex for nearly 80 years

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David explained: "We had several significant offers, including from a local council, the Weald and Downland Museum and the University of Chichester. We also had this offer from Tottington Manor, Edburton, a very attractive bijou hotel set in a delightful little valley on its own, save for Tottington Farm, and in the heart of Alan’s beloved South Downs, and only a few hundred yards from the South Downs Way!

"We journeyed to Tottington Manor on Wednesday, April 5, and had a tour, including their oldest room, a medieval room full of character where they plan to house Alan’s book collection. It could not have been a better match, particularly as Tottington Manor provides meals and drinks for groups of walkers and visitors, including groups from schools.

"Helen Pomery, one of the four proprietors, welcomed us warmly and was so enthusiastic about creating a library of Sussex books! So all of us, but most importantly Alan, decided his book collection should go to Tottington Manor – very positive and exciting!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alan had wanted to keep his books with him but he is, at the moment, so enthusiastic and positive that he is talking of giving them the books very soon."