Brighton based author Rob Starr MBE releases a pulse-pounding book

Inspired by Rob’s personal experience in South Africa and insurance, Black Gold follows the story of female fraud investigator, Kiara Fox, who arrives in South Africa ready to face an impossible mission. When she’s faced with corruption, betrayal, and espionage she knows something is seriously wrong. In a world where profit meets power, uncovering the truth could cost her everything.

After the sudden death of her husband, fraud investigator Kiara Fox is thrown into a high-stakes case that pulls her halfway across the world.

In South Africa, oil tankers are mysteriously arriving at port with far less cargo than when they left – leaving the insurance company boss Tyrone haemorrhaging money. Despite her grief, Kiara can’t turn down the opportunity to help him work out what is happening as she knows this case could secure her family’s future.

At the heart of the problem is Adesco Oil, a family-run empire. CEO Gavin Adriaanse wants to transform the company into an eco-friendly powerhouse, but his brother Tony will stop at nothing to protect the family’s wealth. Tensions are rising, especially with the launch of Neptune, a revolutionary new oil rig poised to change the industry forever.

But when Kiara arrives, the case becomes far more dangerous that she ever anticipated. As she digs deeper, she uncovers a web of corporate deceit, betrayal, and espionage - both within Tyrones insurance company and Adesco Oil. With powerful enemies lurking in every shadow, Kiara realises that someone is willing to kill to keep the truth buried. The closer she gets to the heart of the conspiracy, the more deadly the game becomes.

In a race against time, Kiara must navigate a world where profit meets power and uncovering the truth could cost her everything.

Rob Starr plunges into the world of oil rigs, climate change, insurance and family dramas with powerful people lurking in every corner. Drawing from his own life experiences, Rob has an understanding of insurance in South Africa that gives him a unique perspective on the complex dynamics of the issues involved such companies. The stakes are high, and the consequences of decisions are far-reaching.

Black Gold is the second book in the Kiara Fox series, but can be read as a standalone novel. The third book will be published by the end of 2025.