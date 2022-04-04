CS Lewis celebration in Eastbourne

This April the Grove Theatre Eastbourne is celebrating the works of CS Lewis, author of The Chronicles of Narnia.

By Phil Hewitt
Monday, 4th April 2022, 7:05 am
The celebration features a brand-new production of Shadowlands, the moving true love story of Lewis and American poet Joy Davidman, running between April 6-9 at 7.30pm.

C S Lewis strikes up a correspondence with the divorced American poet Joy Davidman, which leads to an unexpected romance and marriage and a love that takes them both to the extremities of pain and joy.

Winner of the 1990 London Evening Standard award for Best New Play, Shadowlands is known to many as the 1993 film starring Anthony Hopkins.

Children can learn about the magic of Narnia in Professor Kirke’s Magic Show on April 6, and 7, 11am. Join Professor Kirke, owner of the famous wardrobe that is the gateway to Narnia for some magical fun in his laboratory as he talks about all the wonderful creatures in that amazing land.

You can also meet Aslan, who’s currently made up his bed in the Grove Theatre lobby, and even have your photo taken with him.

Tickets for these shows are available from www.groveeastbourne.com.

