David Walliams’ Billionaire Boy heads to Eastbourne

The award-winning producers of Gangsta Granny, The Birmingham Stage Company, bring the West End production of David Walliams’ Billionaire Boy to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre from March 24-27.

By Phil Hewitt
Monday, 21st March 2022, 1:05 pm
Billionaire Boy
Billionaire Boy

A spokesman said: “In the month we celebrate World Book Day it’s particularly fitting that one of David Walliams’ best-loved books has been adapted for the stage and comes to the Devonshire Park for the first time ever.

“Joe Spud is twelve years old and the richest boy in the country. He has his own sports car, two crocodiles as pets and £100,000 a week pocket money! But what Joe doesn’t have is a friend. So he decides to leave his posh school and start at the local secondary school. But things don’t go as planned for Joe and life becomes a rollercoaster as he tries to find what money can’t buy.

“Packed with original music from Jak Poore, an innovative set which consists of a lot of Bum Fresh toilet rolls, an all-singing all-dancing cast and plenty of jokes, this family show will delight and entertain in equal measure.

“Described as uplifting and heart-warming, this family theatre experience will be a treat for all ages. This is not your bog standard family show. It’s rollicking good fun which will have little ones and their accompanying adults giggling all the way home!”

Billionaire Boy at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne from March 24-27. Tickets 01323 412000 or online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

David WalliamsWest End