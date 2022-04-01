Disabilities theatre charity tours East and West Sussex

Beatrice Beaumont as Odie

The new roaming relaxed sensory show called Odie’s Odd Odyssey is set to tour schools in Worthing, Chichester, Horsham and Lewes in Sussex this April, between April 4 and 22.

Tickets are available online at £5: https://www.h2hsensorytheatre.com/family-shows/

Spokeswoman Lisa Ronchetti said: “Based on Homer’s The Odyssey, Odie’s Odd Odyssey is an interactive and ‘roaming’ sensory show created especially for a special needs’ audiences but accessible to all, irrespective of age or stage of development.

“Join Odie, as part of the ship’s crew, on their treacherous journey home to Ithaca.Alongside Odie and his friends, embark on a mythical journey through ancient lands, be entranced by the lotus flowers, escape from Cyclops, be turned into a pig, lured by sirens, battle Scylla the three-headed beast, and much more!

“Makaton signed throughout, with plenty of singing, every scene is designed to be performed alongside the audience, not in front of them, making this a fully immersive, interactive and sensory experience – filled with sensory moments to captivate the audience.

Dates and venues:

• Chailey Heritage, South Chailey, Lewes, East Sussex, Monday April 4-Tuesday April 5.

• Oak Grove College, Worthing, West Sussex, Wednesday, April 13-Thursday April 14.

• Queen Elizabeth II School, Horsham, West Sussex, Monday, April 11-Tuesday, April 12.

• Fordwater School, Chichester, West Sussex, Thursday, April 21-Friday, April 22.

Performance Times: 11.15am and 2pm. Supported by East Sussex Council and West Sussex Council.

Lisa added: “Bringing the magic of the theatre to schools and families across the SEND community for over 15 years, Head2Head uses the imagination to discover new lands, reimagined classics and new stories. Shows are inclusive, immersive and interactive and suitable for all physical, sensory and/or cognitive disabilities. Based in Oxted, Surrey, this volunteer-led disabilities charity works closely with a wide range of disabilities: wheelchair users, learning difficulties, neurodevelopmental disorders, autism, complex health needs, visual/hearing impairments. All activities are custom-made to help audiences to benefit from participation in an inclusive and accessible event, gain confidence and widen social opportunities.”

