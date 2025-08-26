New Albion book celebrates managers

By Philip Dennett
Contributor
Published 26th Aug 2025, 14:43 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 15:20 BST
The managers who brought Brighton and Hove Albion from humble beginnings to the Premier League will be celebrated in a new book

Called ALBION: THE MANAGERS 1901-2025 it will be published in October 2025. The paperback is nearly 400 pages with 40 pictures and costs £20.

Most Popular

It took author Phil Dennett, 75, of Burgess Hill, a former Mid Sussex Times news editor, two years to research and write. The book covers the whole period of Albion's existence from founder and first manager John Jackson to present head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Phil said: "With next year being the 125th anniversary of the Albion I thought it was time the work of all the managers was detailed in a book for the first time. The club has risen from the bottom division of the Football League to the Premiership and it is quite a story about how they made their way. During that time the Middy has faithfully reported on the club, particularly the late and highly respected Mark Gale, and now has extensive coverage at what is a high point in their history.

author Phil Dennettplaceholder image
author Phil Dennett

A donation from proceeds will go to cancer research. If anyone wants to go on the advance order list e mail Phil at philipjdennett@hotmailcom. Books can be sent direct by post, and it will also be available in shops.

Related topics:Phil DennettBrighton and Hove AlbionPremier LeagueFabian HurzelerAlbionFootball LeagueBurgess Hill
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice