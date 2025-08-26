New Albion book celebrates managers

The managers who brought Brighton and Hove Albion from humble beginnings to the Premier League will be celebrated in a new book

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Called ALBION: THE MANAGERS 1901-2025 it will be published in October 2025. The paperback is nearly 400 pages with 40 pictures and costs £20.

It took author Phil Dennett, 75, of Burgess Hill, a former Mid Sussex Times news editor, two years to research and write. The book covers the whole period of Albion's existence from founder and first manager John Jackson to present head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil said: "With next year being the 125th anniversary of the Albion I thought it was time the work of all the managers was detailed in a book for the first time. The club has risen from the bottom division of the Football League to the Premiership and it is quite a story about how they made their way. During that time the Middy has faithfully reported on the club, particularly the late and highly respected Mark Gale, and now has extensive coverage at what is a high point in their history.

author Phil Dennett

A donation from proceeds will go to cancer research. If anyone wants to go on the advance order list e mail Phil at philipjdennett@hotmailcom. Books can be sent direct by post, and it will also be available in shops.