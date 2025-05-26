Sidlesham author has first novel published

There is an exciting event for one Sidlesham resident this week. On 29th May Kim Hopkinson is looking forward to seeing her first novel The Refugee being published by Pegasus Publishing. The book is a crime thriller with lots of mystery and red herrings included to keep the reader guessing.

Set in the Sussex countryside it is a work of fiction with the main suspect travelling across the country to Brighton, Glasgow, and East London to try to avoid capture. It is a chilling tale of betrayal, rage, and the lengths one man will go to protect his reputation.

Kim Hopkinson was born in Islington in North London and worked in Journalism on women’s magazines before becoming an Infant Teacher, a Deputy Head and then Headteacher. Kim retired to Sidlesham eight years ago, with her family, and started writing again. It has always been one of her life’s ambitions to write a book, having had poetry, short stories and local reports published and she was incredibly happy to finally see her book in print. As well as writing Kiim also likes to spend her time reading, gardening, and keeping sheep.

The book is out this Thursday and is available from Waterstones and other local bookshops.