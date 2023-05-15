WATCH: Children invited to celebrate the South Downs in poetry or prose

Chris Hare is project manager for South Downs for All, a project funded jointly by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of the South Downs, aimed at teaching school students about the heritage of the South Downs. He is currently working on a lavish picture book, A Year in the Life of the South Downs. It will show the landscape in all its different forms and moods over a twelve- month period.

As Chris explains: “We photographed the Downland landscape under the influence of the four seasons, from snow dusted hill tops, through bluebell woods in spring, to summer wheat fields and the red and golden leaves of autumn. We also photographed human activity across the year, such as the World Marbles Championship at Tinsley Green at Easter, to Lewes Bonfire celebrations in November. We have the photographs. A ll we need now are the words!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As South Downs for All is focused on working with schools, the project team felt that it is the children who should provide the words for the book, rather than being written by Chris or other adults working in the field of heritage: “ I could write about the history of the Downs and the traditional activities that take place there,” Chris explains, “as could many other South Downs authors, but the children are our future and they will be custodians of this wonderful landscape in the years ahead, so we want to know what they feel and respond to the South Downs – landscape and people.”

Chris Hare