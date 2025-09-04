Worthing street names books raise more than £1,000 for the Worthing Society
Wendy Greene has written three books about the origins of Worthing street names, working with her daughter Chrissie to research the town centre and surrounding villages in the borough.
The first book, What's In a Name? The Streets of Worthing sold out quickly. What's in a Name? The Streets of Worthing Villages Part One, covering Salvington, Durrington, Goring, Tarring and West Worthing, and Part Two, covering Findon Valley to East Worthing, including Offington, Charmandean and Broadwater, are still available at at Goring Road Carpets, in Goring Road, priced £7 each.
All profits are donated to The Worthing Society. Wendy presented chair Susan Belton with a cheque for £100 on Tuesday, August 2, bringing the total raised so far to £1,100. The money will be funding a special project, details of which will be announced shortly.