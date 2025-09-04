Worthing street names books raise more than £1,000 for the Worthing Society

Three books on the stories behind street names have raised more than £1,000 for the Worthing Society.

Wendy Greene has written three books about the origins of Worthing street names, working with her daughter Chrissie to research the town centre and surrounding villages in the borough.

All profits are donated to The Worthing Society. Wendy presented chair Susan Belton with a cheque for £100 on Tuesday, August 2, bringing the total raised so far to £1,100. The money will be funding a special project, details of which will be announced shortly.