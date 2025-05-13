Brighton Festival Talk: Ahmed Alnaouq - a decade of young voices from Gaza. Thursday 15th May, Brighton Dome Studio Theatre, 7.30pm.

By Janet Lawrence
Contributor
Published 13th May 2025, 21:56 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 16:40 BST
Ahmed Alnaouq is a journalist from Gaza, now based in London. On Thursday this week, 15th May, he will appear at the Dome Studio Theatre to talk about family relationships and the war in Gaza.

It will be an emotive conversation, giving rise to much food for thought. In 2014 Israel killed 21 members of Alnaouq’s family, as well as his brother, with whom he was very close. He got to the point where he didn’t want to live any more. It was a friend who helped him address his emotions, and encouraged him to write about them. Thus evolved a series of essays charting the daily lives and struggles of young people in Gaza.

He had felt he was being treated as a terrorist and he didn’t matter. That they were just numbers to be counted. “We are not Numbers,” is the title of his talk with Monisha Rajesh this Thursday. “We need to immortalise our heroes,” he adds.

We’ll hear more about these matters in his responses to interviewer Monisha Rajesh, this Thursday 15th that 7.30pm, in the Brighton Dome Studio Theatre.

Tickets £12.50; and U £10. Suitable for age 16+. Phone 01273 709709, or online.

