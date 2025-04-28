Celebrate the music of Bob Marley with a show direct from the West End to Crawley
Legend - The music of Bob Marley is an unforgettable evening celebrating this musical icon in one fantastic stage show.
Combining his superb, distinctive vocals with flawless musicianship, a supremely talented cast recreate the timeless hits Could You Be Loved, Is This Love, One Love, No Woman No Cry, Three Little Birds, Jammin’, Buffalo Soldier, Stir It Up, Get Up Stand Up, Exodus, Waiting in Vain, Satisfy My Soul, Iron Lion Zion, I Shot the Sheriff and many more reggae classics.
Direct from a sell-out show at London’s Adelphi Theatre, a two-hour spectacular, showcasing the magic of Marley. It captures the charisma and culture of an icon gone too soon. Don’t miss your chance to experience the music live on stage at The Hawth on Thursday 12 June.
Tickets priced £33 are available from hawth.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).