Celtic treat at Southdowns Folk Festival

Southdowns Folk Festival welcomes The Courtiers who are crossing the border from Hampshire to play on the pier at Bognor on Sunday 20th September.

The band will bring it's own brand of celtic inspired music played on fiddle, flutes, bouzouki guitar and an intriguing foot drum which replicates a full drum kit.

You'll hear fiery reels and jigs and songs with passion.

The band is driven along by Chris' drums and guitar, Simon's bouzouki and banjo, both of which complement the dazzling virtuoso playing of Debs on the fiddle and Tim's flutes and whistles.

The Courtiers and their intriguing drumkit

The band has played together for many years in pubs and clubs and at festivals along the south coast, and have developed a show which will keep you tapping your toes and joining in with the music and their stage banter. (www.thecourtiers.co.uk)

Their arrangements of songs and tunes from the tradition, as well as their original music have delighted many audiences over the years.

Tim commented; "We played at this festival two years ago and had a great reception. We are so looking forward to coming back, playing on the pier and showcasing our work.

"We're also looking forward to meeting up with friends new and old, including Gaelforce from Yorkshire with whom we're sharing the stage."