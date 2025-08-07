Charity family fun day in Burgess Hill

Join the community on August 23rd at the Cricketers Arms and help support those facing cancer — one dart at a time.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bullseye for charity is on the horizon as the Cricketers Arms in Hancocks gears up to host the Macmillan Darts Marathon on Saturday, 23rd August, in support of Macmillan Cancer Support. The event, held as part of a vibrant Charity Family Fun Day, promises 12 hours of darts, live entertainment, and a full day of family-friendly activities — all for a cause that touches many lives.

From 11:00 AM until late, a dedicated team of players will take on the ultimate endurance challenge: playing darts non-stop for 12 hours. Every throw aims to raise vital funds for Macmillan, an organisation renowned for its unwavering support of individuals and families affected by cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it’s not just about darts. Attendees can look forward to a packed programme of fun, including:

help support those facing cancer — one dart at a time.

🎯 Bouncy Castles

⚽ Dart Football – with prizes for the kids

– with prizes for the kids 🦆 Hook-a-Duck – a prize every time

– a prize every time 🎨 Face Painting

🍻 Wonky Darts – win a bar tab!

– win a bar tab! 🍔 BBQ and Raffle

🧽 Stocks

🎶 Live Music in the Evening

The owner of the Pub will also be chaining himself to the stocks for people to throw wet sponges at "Payback you may think"?

“Macmillan Cancer Support does extraordinary work helping people live life as fully as possible, even in the face of cancer,” said one of the event organisers. “This is our way of giving back and bringing the community together.”

Whether you're a darts enthusiast, a music lover, or just looking for a great day out with the family, the Macmillan Darts Marathon promises something for everyone — with every penny raised going toward a truly meaningful cause.

Don’t miss this chance to have fun and make a difference. Join the community on August 23rd at the Cricketers Arms and help support those facing cancer — one dart at a time.