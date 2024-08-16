Chichester City Band hosts special event celebrating 100 years of film music

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday 17 August at St Paul’s Church in Chichester, the Chichester City Band will take its audience on an incredible musical journey through 100 years of iconic film music. This much-anticipated event forms part of the 32nd annual Chichester International Film Festival.

The concert, which is hosted by former mayor Richard Plowman, promises a captivating celebration of classic cinema, moving through the history of film one decade at a time. Attendees will be treated to live performances of some of the most memorable pieces of film music ever composed, accompanied by film clips prepared by the Education Team at Chichester Cinema.

Under the masterful direction of Musical Director and Conductor Alfie Hughes, the talented brass band will perform a selection of timeless pieces, including Al Jolson’s ‘The Jazz Singer’, ‘Over the Rainbow’ from The Wizard of Oz, the iconic 1955 Dambusters theme and James Bond’s unmistakable theme tune, along with classics from Star Wars and Harry Potter.

“This event is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the rich and entertaining history of film music and we very much look forward to sharing these beloved tunes with our community in such a special setting.” says Walter Francisco, Artistic Director of Chichester International Film Festival.

Chichester City Band was founded in 1897 and has a 125-year history. A traditional British brass band, there are now over 30 members who share a passion for making music together.

Don’t miss this chance to experience a night of enchanting music and unforgettable film moments.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, August 17th

Time: 7pm

Venue: St Paul’s Church, Chichester

Tickets: £15

To find out more and book tickets visit - chichesterfilmfestival.co.uk