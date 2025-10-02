Come with us for eye opening art in Creative Crawley

The latest of a series of visits to cultural highlights for people organised by Creative Crawley took place last weekend, when a group of adults with learning disabilities visited an eye-opening exhibition in London.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group from Dimensions, all adults with learning disabilities who either live and/or spend time in Crawley through Outreach 3 Way based visited Frameless in London on Saturday with team members from Creative Crawley.

Frameless is an immersive art experience based in Marble Arch with its aims to bring art to life for visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visit was organised as part of the Come With Us series of visits funded and run by Creative Crawley, an arts charity based in the town with the aim to provide creativity for everyone, every day.

Dimensions Come With Us to see Frameless, an immersive art exhibition in London, September 2025.

It was an incredibly successful visit for the group, who are all interested in visual arts and have plans on creating their own film, with comments including - ‘I think it’s important how the art comes to life and moves around the walls, you can make up your own story that way’, ‘Epic and amazing’, ‘I am having the best day ever’, and, ‘Another great trip with Creative Crawley’.

The next Come With Us is a visit to Trouble, Struggle, Bubble and Squeak by Victoria Melody at Brighton Dome. This night of theatre celebrates the ordinary heroes of our communities, blending passion and humour for a great night out.

For more information on upcoming events as part of the Creative Crawley Autumn/Winter25 programme, visit here.