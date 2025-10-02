Come with us for eye opening art in Creative Crawley
The group from Dimensions, all adults with learning disabilities who either live and/or spend time in Crawley through Outreach 3 Way based visited Frameless in London on Saturday with team members from Creative Crawley.
Frameless is an immersive art experience based in Marble Arch with its aims to bring art to life for visitors.
The visit was organised as part of the Come With Us series of visits funded and run by Creative Crawley, an arts charity based in the town with the aim to provide creativity for everyone, every day.
It was an incredibly successful visit for the group, who are all interested in visual arts and have plans on creating their own film, with comments including - ‘I think it’s important how the art comes to life and moves around the walls, you can make up your own story that way’, ‘Epic and amazing’, ‘I am having the best day ever’, and, ‘Another great trip with Creative Crawley’.
The next Come With Us is a visit to Trouble, Struggle, Bubble and Squeak by Victoria Melody at Brighton Dome. This night of theatre celebrates the ordinary heroes of our communities, blending passion and humour for a great night out.
For more information on upcoming events as part of the Creative Crawley Autumn/Winter25 programme, visit here.