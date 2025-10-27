Conference to reveal major discoveries from Saxon Sussex

An upcoming conference hosted by The Sussex Archaeological Society on Saturday 8th November is set to reveal fascinating new research into the Saxon origins of Sussex. Amongst the many prominent archaeologists, academics and historians speaking at the on the day, is James Sainsbury, Curator at Worthing Museum. In July of this year, the Highdown Big Dig, a community excavation, generated huge public interest. It is the site of the county’s most significant Saxon cemetery, and finds from nineteenth century are among the most important objects in Worthing Museum.

The first results from the Big Dig are being presented by James at this full-day conference, held at the University of Sussex. A book on finds from earlier excavations on the site is about to be published and the results will feature in the conference. The latest research on the DNA of burials in Sussex has overturned earlier ideas that they largely represent incomers from North Germany. This new evidence indicates that on some south coast sites the incomers were a minority among populations with DNA indicative of indigenous Iron Age communities, though their material culture is largely dominated by objects that we associate with Anglo-Saxons and there are occasional individuals who had arrived from more distant areas.

58 years ago, a Saxon cemetery was excavated on Rookery Hill, Bishopstone overlooking the mouth of the river Ouse but the results were never published. That is now being remedied, and the first results will be presented at the conference where they will be set beside evidence from the associated settlement next to the cemetery which was published in 1977. Publication of the cemetery is a retirement project of Martin Bell who helped in the cemetery excavation aged 14 and subsequently excavated and published the settlement. Today’s village of Bishopstone, in the valley below the early Saxon cemetery and settlement, has a fine Saxon church. Beside this another major excavation of a later Saxon manor complex was led by Professor Gabor Thomas. This was a site where he developed his approach to village core and Saxon settlement archaeology which he has subsequently applied to other sites in South East England as he will outline in a keynote contribution to the conference.

Saxon burial at Bishopstone

The conference will also present the latest evidence for the origins of the Saxon kingdom of Sussex and the patterns of seasonal movement by which manors in the south of the county, on the coastal plain and downland, drove cattle and other animals into the Wealden woodlands to the north establishing daughter settlements which developed into today’s villages.

Tickets can be booked via www.sussexpast.co.uk/whats-on and pre-booking is essential. Please note, ticket sales close at 9am on Monday 3rd November.