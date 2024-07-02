CPRE Countryside Day returns to Knepp Estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

CPRE Sussex is hosting a Countryside Day at the Knepp Estate on Saturday, September 7.

The event is part of a nationwide celebration of everything that is great about the countryside, hosted by CPRE and its local groups.

More than 1,000 visitors attended last year’s celebration. This year, countryside supporters of all ages are once again invited to enjoy talks, tours, stalls and kids’ activities. There will also be opportunities toto enjoy Knepp’s flourishing wildlife – and the beautiful Wilding Café and Shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lady Isabella Burrell from the Knepp Estate said: “The Knepp Estate is delighted to again host this event for CPRE Sussex, and to welcome visitors to the estate and the Wilding Café and Shop.

Visitors to last year's Countryside Day enjoying a tour of the Knepp Estate © Benoit Sharp.

"Protecting and restoring our countryside is vitally important for the health of our planet and ourselves, and so much of what we do here at Knepp is aligned with the fantastic work of CPRE Sussex. We look forward to welcoming this event back to Knepp and enjoying the day together.”

Visitors to the CPRE Countryside Day event will be able to learn more about CPRE Sussex’s work to protect, promote and celebrate the countryside and urban green spaces.

Paul Steedman, director CPRE Sussex, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with one of the jewels in our county’s crown to host the flagship event of the nationwide CPRE Countryside Day. Our aim is to celebrate the countryside and help everyone learn more about the green spaces which surround them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CPRE Sussex Countryside Day takes place from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 7, at the Knepp Estate, Dial Post, West Sussex.

Entrance is £5 per adult, with car parking included. Under 18s go free.

Buy tickets in advance at actionnetwork.org/ticketed_events/cpre-sussex-countryside-day or pay on arrival. Advance tickets are half price for CPRE Sussex members. Join today at cpresussex.org.uk/get-involved/become-a-member.