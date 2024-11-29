Discover the magic of Christmas at Crawley's Tilgate Park

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, and Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, took a behind the scenes tour of Tilgate Park’s Magical Christmas.

This year, Tilgate Park is introducing a brand new experience: StoryTime with Santa. Visitors can also enjoy the popular Santa’s Grotto (which is now sold out), along with fairground activities, a range of food and drink stalls, free performances from This Is My Theatre and special appearances by choirs, dance groups, and singers on various days, filling the air with Christmas cheer.

Councillor Chris Mullins, said: “With just four weeks to go until Christmas, it was lovely to take a look at all the work behind the scenes to get the activities set up. The park looks wonderful and many thanks to everyone who has helped to pull all these events together.“You are all in safe hands though – I don’t think they will let me make the mulled wine – Enjoy!“

Tilgate Park's Magical Christmas starts this weekend: Saturday 30 November, Sunday 1 DecemberSaturday 7, Sunday 8 DecemberFriday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday 20 to 23 December

Discover the magic at tilgateparkchristmas.co.uk