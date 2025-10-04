Doctor Who, Murder She Wrote and more small screen gems at Hastings TV Festival 2025

TV Festival is back at the Electric Palace cinema this 9 - 12 October. This annual festival of communal TV watching, discussion and reminiscence includes a popular Doctor Who event, a focus on Graham Greene, and celebrating crime sleuthing onscreen with a Murder She Wrote!

Launched last year and welcomed as a smash hit, the Electric Palace cinema team invites you to this year's TV Festival - so sit back and settle down to some wonderful small screen forgotten gems from yesteryear, plucked from the archives.

"We're looking forward to welcoming you back for this swag bag of classic TV from the archives, revived for you to enjoy in a cinema setting. Come along to get nostalgic, or sample some telly you might not have seen before - we hope you'll be inspired and can't wait to share more TV events in the future," says Annie Mannion, Electric Palace co-director.

What's on during the TV Festival?

See a Doctor Who Cybermen Special at the Electric Palace and Project Art Works

Doctor Who Cyberman Special - 11 October

So popular in 2024, Doctor Who treats return again, with a focus on episodes featuring Cybermen. The event will run once at the Electric Palace, and a wheelchair accessible screening also takes place at Project Art Works Trinity Hall. There will also be Doctor Who artwork on display to enjoy.

Shades of Greene, with actor Matthew Waterhouse - 9 October

Another Doctor Who connection during the festival will be a guest appearance from ‘Adric’ from the show, actor Matthew Waterhouse. He will be hosting a Graham Greene-themed pair of special screenings of the popular '70s dramatisations of Greene's works: Shades of Greene.

Jessica Fletcher celebrated in a Murder She Wrote homage

Desmond's with Trix Worrell Q&A - 10 October

TV screenwriter Trix Worrell looks back at his much-loved Channel 4 sitcom Desmond’s, and he will be at the cinema for a Q&A about the show alongside screenings of some classic episodes.

The Avengers with Jude Montague and David Valentine - 12 October

The stylish espionage series The Avengers is celebrated by Jude Montague and David Valentine, with two classic episodes from the show with intermission and discussion.

Why We Love Murder She Wrote - 12 October

Writer and film archivist Jenny Hammerton will explore the enduring love for the fictional TV detective Jessica Fletcher with a Murder She Wrote homage.