Dr Benji Waterhouse brings his debut tour to Brighton’s The Old Market

Brighton audiences are in for a unique evening as Dr Benji Waterhouse, NHS psychiatrist, award-winning comedian, and Sunday Times best-selling author, brings his first-ever book tour to The Old Market on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

His debut book, You Don’t Have to Be Mad to Work Here, published by Vintage/Penguin in May, has been praised for its insightful yet humorous take on the world of psychiatry.

The tour, which spans ten dates across the UK, offers a rare opportunity to hear Dr Benji share stories from his time on the front lines of mental health care. Blending stand-up comedy, personal anecdotes, and selected readings from his book, the show promises to be both entertaining and thought-provoking.

Dr Benji explains: "The response to my book has been overwhelming. It’s been incredible to hear from readers, especially patients who’ve shared their own experiences.

"I’m looking forward to meeting audiences in person and exploring the lighter and more serious sides of mental health. The Q&A at the end is probably your best chance to chat with an NHS psychiatrist without the usual waiting list."

The show combines humour with real-life stories, from a woman arriving at a hospital in a wedding dress looking for Harry Styles, to a lorry driver convinced he’s found a cure for coronavirus. Dr Benji also addresses the challenges facing mental health care in the UK, questioning how services can cope with rising demand amid limited resources.

Dr Benji’s background adds depth to his performance. As a practising psychiatrist in London and a regular at the Edinburgh Festival, he brings both expertise and humour to complex issues. His comedic achievements include winning the Beat the Frog World Series and being a finalist in So You Think You’re Funny and the BBC New Comedy Award.

Whether you’re a fan of comedy, interested in mental health, or just looking for an engaging night out, this is an event not to be missed.