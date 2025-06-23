Etchingham Music Festival is running from June 28 to July 6

June 28 to July 6

ETCHINGHAM MUSIC FESTIVAL: In Etchingham Church June 28 to July 6.

Saturday June 28, 19.30: Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra, we are delighted to be opening the Festival with a performance of Beethoven’s Septet in E flat major and Schubert’s Octet in F major - two wonderful pieces for winds and strings.

Sunday June 29, 4pm: Trinity Music Academy. Richard Evans will be bringing more of his extremely talented young musicians many of whom go on to have illustrious careers (check out Amiri Harewood who first played in Etchingham aged 10).

Tuesday July 1, 19.30: Paul Roberts. Our new Patron Paul Roberts will give one of his amazing lecture-recitals playing Scarlatti sonatas, Chopin’s Ballade no. 4 in F minor and Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin and more.

Thursday July 3: Today will be set aside for musicians from Hastings Philharmonic to give a tutorial and concert to pupils from Etchingham , Burwash and Stonegate Primary Schools.

Saturday July 5, 19.30: Opera Supper. We welcome back Arran Keith and Mark Bromley on piano with 4 young opera stars all of whom have sung at Glyndebourne: Charlotte Shaw, Adam Marsden, Charlotte Wicks and Rhys Batt singing pieces from operas by Verdi, Puccini, Mozart and Donizetti. Supper by Adam Newington.

Sunday July 6, 4pm: The Atea Wind Quintet with Florian Mitrea. We celebrate the return of the Atea Wind Quintet with Florian Mitrea. They will play Gershwin’s American in Paris, Henry Wood’s Fantasia on British Sea Songs, Dukas’s The Sorcerer’s Apprentice and Rachmaninov’s 2nd Suite opus 17 rearranged for piano and wind.

Standard ticket £25.00, all Opera Supper tickets £30 - *Concessions - Friends of EMF and Seniors £21.00. Under 21s free, (cheque payable to Etchingham Music Festival, post to PO Box 100, Etchingham, East Sussex TN19 7US. Tickets may also be purchased online from: www.wegottickets.com

More information; https://etchinghammusicfestival.co.uk/