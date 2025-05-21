Experience art like never before at Helm Gallery’s ‘Take The Streets’ new event in Brighton

Every Friday from 6pm, Helm transforms into a vibrant hub for art, music and community making it the perfect alternative night out.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Think Brighton weekends are all about the beach, the pier, or pub crawls? Think again.

Helm Gallery is flipping the script with ‘Take The Streets’, a weekly Friday night takeover fusing art, music, tattoos, and cocktails — all set in one of the city’s most electric creative spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 6pm every Friday, Helm becomes a cultural playground. Expect DJ sets, immersive art, and live tattooing by local legend Skillip Mitchell, plus Helm’s signature drinks and a crowd that comes to connect, not just pose. It’s the ultimate Friday night hangout – perfect for date nights, post-work hangs, or anyone looking to escape the ordinary.

User (UGC) Submitted

“Take The Streets is more than an event—it’s a weekly ritual for those who crave vibrant experiences that merge art, sound, and social energy,” said Eden Maseyk, Co-Founder of Helm. “We’re inviting our community to gather, connect, and celebrate in a space that reflects the spirit of the street.”

Can’t make it on a Friday? Helm’s not done. Saturday nights now feature live music from up-and-coming DJs and producers – starting with Deadright on Saturday 15th February from 7pm.

Deadright, Irish-born and Brighton-based, is known for weaving together genre-fluid sets that move with meaning. From funk to garage to house, she brings emotion and rhythm in equal measure. "For me, playing tunes I love to people is my love language. Music helps me express my feelings when words escape me," says Deadright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fresh from gigs across Brighton, London and the summer festival circuit, Deadright brings her eclectic sound to Helm for an evening of energy, emotion, and sonic connection.

Admission is free, but table reservations are strongly encouraged due to limited space. To book, email [email protected].