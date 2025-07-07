Experience Sunrise, a silent film masterpiece accompanied by live musicians at the 2025 Chichester International Film Festival

The Chichester International Film Festival is delighted to present a rare screening of Sunrise, one of cinema's most celebrated masterpieces, accompanied by an original score played live, at St John’s Chapel on Tuesday 19 August 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Directed by the iconic F.W. Murnau (Nosferatu), Sunrise (1927) tells a deeply moving story of love, betrayal, and redemption, set against the transformation of a tranquil rural setting into chaos. With its groundbreaking cinematography and enduring appeal, the film was recently ranked 11th in Sight and Sound’s poll of the greatest films ever made. Despite its accolades, it remains unseen by many passionate film lovers.

This special screening will be brought to life with live musical accompaniment by renowned silent film musician Stephen Horne, who will perform on piano, flute, and accordion, alongside award-winning harpist Elizabeth-Jane Baldry. Their unique blend of improvisation and composition promises to heighten the emotional resonance of this timeless cinematic classic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walter Francisco, Festival Director of the Chichester International Film Festival, says "We are thrilled to screen Sunrise as part of this year’s Festival. It is a film that unites cinema, music, and history in one of Chichester’s most beautiful historic venues. This is a chance to see one of the greatest silent films of all time as it was originally meant to be experienced."

Stephen Horne will perform on piano, flute, and accordion, alongside award-winning harpist Elizabeth-Jane Baldry

The screening of Sunrise takes place at St John’s Chapel in Chichester, offering a perfect backdrop for this enchanting tale. With its breathtaking visuals and Janet Gaynor’s Oscar-winning performance, Sunrise continues to captivate audiences nearly a century after its release.

The 2025 Chichester International Film Festival runs from 8-24 August, featuring 15 days of exclusive premieres, iconic screenings, and extraordinary live events. For tickets and the full festival programme, visit chichesterfilmfestival.co.uk.