Extensive Cecil Aldin art collection to be auctioned by Henry Adams Fine Art Auctioneers

Nick Hall, Director at Henry Adams Fine Art Auctioneers, will present what may be one of the largest collections of Cecil Aldin artworks ever assembled. The collection of around 250 to 300 pieces has been carefully amassed over the past 60 years by Christopher Pacey-Day, a businessman, councillor, and passionate art collector from Rugby, Warwickshire.

Pacey-Day, whose late wife was the ballerina Sylvia Lorden. is now in care due to his age and health. He has said, “It’s time for someone else to enjoy them now.” The collection is a treasure trove of Aldin’s work and includes illustrated books and china.

Cecil Aldin RBA (British, 1870 - 1935), is best known for his charming depictions of animals, especially dogs and horses. His drawings and paintings have a timeless appeal, capturing some of the rural life and country pursuits of a bygone era.

“This particular sale is likely to attract keen interest,” said Nick Hall. “The paintings should appeal to a wide variety of buyers looking to own some of the finest works by one of the 20th century’s best loved artists.

Cecil Aldin's ‘Coach and four horses leaving The George Inn’, which is signed by the artist and inscribed ‘To Granny from Cecil Aldin’

“We’ve had collections of Aldin’s work before, but nothing on this scale. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to pick up pieces that capture a simpler, nostalgic world, often with a bit of humour thrown in.”

The auction will be held over two days, on 24th and 25th April 2025, and will feature not only the Aldin works but also a range of art, antiques, jewellery, and silver. Pieces from the Cecil Aldin collection will be sold in separate lots, although some will be in pairs or sets, with prices expected to range from £50 to over £1000.

Nick added, “To my knowledge, this is the biggest single collection of Aldin works to come to auction. It’s the kind of thing collectors dream of – an opportunity to acquire works that have been tucked away for decades, carefully preserved by a collector who appreciated the artist’s skills.

“There are works here that will certainly excite other collectors, but also people who simply love great art. I know there are lots of horse enthusiasts out there who would love some of the stunning equine pieces, not to mention all the dog lovers who’d be charmed by Aldin’s entertaining hounds.”

Nick Hall of Henry Adams with a selection of the artworks by Cecil Aldin which will be auctioned in April

The auction will be open to both private buyers and dealers, with interest expected from those with a passion for sporting art, collectors of 20th-century British works, and those who simply appreciate the nostalgia of Aldin’s work.

A special feature of the collection will be made available on the Henry Adams Fine Art Auctioneers website, where potential buyers can learn more about the works and view details of individual lots. They will also be able to register to bid at the auction, either in person, online or by telephone.