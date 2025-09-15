Adolescence: Sussex-born actress Erin Doherty among winners at 2025 Emmy Award ceremony

Crawley-born actress Erin Doherty was among the winners at the 2025 Emmy Award ceremony in Los Angeles.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old, who was taught at Hazelwick School, was recognised for her performance in lauded Netflix British crime drama Adolescence.

The miniseries took home a total of six awards on the night, including Doherty, Stephen Graham and teenager Owen Cooper all picking up acting gongs in their respective categories. Cooper’s win made Emmy history, with the 15-year-old becoming the youngest ever recipient of an Emmy Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After receiving her award – for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie award – Doherty said on-stage: “Wow! It looks like I’m going to be banging on about Adolescence and Owen Cooper for the rest of my life – there’s worse things.

"I would love to mention every single person who was involved in making this show because it was the definition of a team effort.”

Doherty has also appeared in Hulu’s A Thousand Blows; The Crown on Netflix and Prime Video’s Chloe.

Speaking before winning the award, she said: “I’m just so proud to have been a part of it and to have witnessed his [Cooper’s] first explosion into this industry. It’s been really special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the moment we stepped in the rehearsal room, everyone was so committed to telling this story as whole-heartedly as we could. That doesn’t happen all the time, so it felt special in that sense.”

Adolescence told the fictional story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller, who was accused of stabbing a girl from his school to death. The show gained critical acclaim and praise from viewers for its performances and the handling of hard-hitting topics such as knife crime and masculinity, and shot to the top of the Netflix Most Watched UK charts.

In the wake of the drama, Sussex Police shared a video message, recorded by the father of a teenage knife crime victim in Sussex. Charlie Cosser, 17, died in 2023 after he was stabbed at a party in Warnham.

Charlie’s father, Martin, said: "As parents, you have a responsibility to be aware of what's going on with your children, who they're associating with and whether there's a risk or a chance that they may well carry a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A lot of children think carrying a knife is for protection but I'm here to tell you they are 65 per cent more likely to be stabbed with their own weapon or stab someone else just by carrying one.

Netflix British crime drama Adolescence took home a total of six awards on the night, including Doherty, Stephen Graham and teenager Owen Cooper all picking up acting gongs in their respective categories. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

"Please make sure, if you are worried about your kids, if you feel they're being bullied, if they've got into a new group of people and you believe their mood and their attitude is changing – make sure you're opening up these conversations with them.”

Full list of Emmy Award winners 2025

Outstanding drama series

WINNER: The Pitt (HBO Max)

Erin Doherty, from Crawley, won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for Adolescence onstage during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Andor (Disney+)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Paradise (Hulu)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Outstanding comedy series

WINNER: The Studio (Apple TV+)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (Hulu)

Outstanding limited or anthology series

WINNER: Adolescence (Netflix)

Dying for Sex (Hulu)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

The Penguin (HBO Max)

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

WINNER: Noah Wyle - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Sterling K Brown - Paradise (Hulu)

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Adam Scott - Severance (Apple TV+)

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

WINNER: Britt Lower - Severance (Apple TV+)

Kathy Bates - Matlock (CBS)

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Seth Rogan - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Jason Segel - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (Hulu)

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Jean Smart - Hacks (HBO Max)

Uzo Aduba - The Residence (Netflix)

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (Hulu)

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Stephen Graham - Adolescence (Netflix)

Colin Farrell - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Bryan Tyree Henry - Dope Thief (Apple TV+)

Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Cristin Milioti - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Meghan Fahy - Sirens (Netflix)

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror (Netflix)

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex (Hulu)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

WINNER: Tramell Tillman - Severance (Apple TV+)

Zach Cherry - Severance (Apple TV+)

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

James Marsden - Paradise (Hulu)

Sam Rockwell -The White Lotus (HBO Max)

John Turturro - Severance (Apple TV+)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

WINNER: Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Patricia Arquette - Severance (Apple TV+)

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Julianne Nicholson - Paradise (Hulu)

Parker Posey - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)

Ike Barinholtz - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons (Netflix)

Harrison Ford - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear (Hulu)

Michael Urie - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (HBO Max)

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear (Hulu)

Kathryn Hahn - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jessica Williams - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Owen Cooper - Adolescence (Netflix)

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Bill Camp - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Rob Delaney - Dying For Sex (Hulu)

Peter Sarsgaard - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Ashley Walters - Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Erin Doherty - Adolescence (Netflix)

Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Deirdre O'Connell - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloë Sevigny - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Jenny Slate - Dying For Sex (Hulu)

Christine Tremarco - Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding reality competition programme

WINNER: The Traitors (NBC)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Outstanding scripted variety series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding talk series

WINNER: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Outstanding writing for a drama series

WINNER: Dan Gilroy - Andor (Disney+)

Joe Sachs - The Pitt (HBO Max)

R. Scott Gemmill - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Dan Erickson - Severance (Apple TV+)

Will Smith - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Mike White - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

WINNER: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Hyuck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky - Hacks (HBO Max)

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola - The Rehearsal (HBO Max)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett - Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham - Adolescence (Netflix)

Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali - Black Mirror (Netflix)

Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether - Dying for Sex (Hulu)

Lauren LeFranc - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Joshua Zetumer - Say Nothing (Hulu)

Outstanding directing for a drama series

WINNER: Adam Randall - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Janus Metz - Andor (Disney+)

Amanda Marsalis - The Pitt (HBO Max)

John Wells - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Jessica Lee Gagné - Severance (Apple TV+)

Ben Stiller - Severance (Apple TV+)

Mike White - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

WINNER: Seth Rogen - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (Hulu)

Lucia Aniello - Hacks (HBO Max)

James Burrows - Mid-Century Modern (Hulu)

Nathan Fielder - The Rehearsal (HBO Max)

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Philip Barantini - Adolescence (Netflix)

Shannon Murphy - Dying for Sex (Hulu)

Helen Shaver - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Jennifer Getzinger - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Nicole Kassell - Sirens (Netflix)

Lesli Linka Glatter - Zero Day (Netflix)