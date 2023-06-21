Eagle-eyed Worthing residents have spotted a familiar landmark in the newest series of Black Mirror.

The popular Emmy-winning science fiction show returned to Netflix for a sixth series this week after a four-year break, with five new episodes available to steam.

Created by Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror – which began in 2011 – is based on a dystopian future, with each episode depicting how different people grapple with the manipulative effects of cutting edge technology, in their personal lives and behaviours.

In the latest series, Worthing Dome features in episode three – Beyond The Sea – which is already becoming one of the more popular new instalments.

In the latest series of Black Mirror, Worthing Dome features in episode three – Beyond The Sea. Photo: Steve Robards

The independent cinema said it was ‘absolutely thrilled’ to host the cast and crew of Black Mirror last summer.

Chantelle Dickson, cinema manager, said: “The Dome was transformed into a 1950's art deco Californian cinema, and the finished product looks fantastic on camera and really highlights the historic beauty that you might not always notice when watching a film with us.

“Many of our eagle-eyed audience members have been in touch, having immediately identified Screen 1 and the foyer when they saw the episode.

"In recent years we've hosted several production companies and we're always honoured when the Dome is featured in world-acclaimed media.”

(L-R) John Crowley, Josh Hartnett, Jessica Rhoades and Charlie Brooker attend the BFI Screening of Black Mirror - Beyond the Sea at BFI Southbank on June 12. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul was spotted in Rye, filming scenes for the same episode, in July last year.

Set in an alternative 1969, Beyond The Sea – which also stars Josh Hartnett and Kate Mara – tells the story of two astronauts on a ‘perilous high-tech space mission’ as they ‘grapple with the fallout of an unfathomable tragedy’ back on Earth.

The episode is available to watch on Netflix now.

