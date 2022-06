Filming for ‘Crash Course’ was taking place on June 15.

According to the Sussex Film Office, the scene involved some filming on Beachy Head Road with a yellow sports car and a scene of the two characters chatting and walking on the Downs.

The film stars Pratik Babber and Shyoni Gupta and is directed by Danish Aslam.

Bollywood filming at Beachy Head (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Plenty of films and television shows have been shot at Beachy Head including the 2009 production of ‘Emma’, the 2013 biographic ‘Diana’ and Bond film The Living Daylights.

