Tom was the final act to appear on the ITV juggernaut show at 8pm on Wednesday and a huge viewer vote made his dream come true.

He received the most votes from the public for his amazing singing and went straight through to the final which will be shown live on Sunday June 5 at 7.30pm.

In a video profile of Tom, broadcast before he sang live, he was filmed speaking to his pupils.

Tom Ball in the live semi final of Britain's Got Talent on ITV

He said his dream was to appear in Les Miserables.

"I am 23 and I am a teacher from West Sussex. Today I am going to talk to you about dreams. To follow your dreams takes hard work, dedication and sacrifice. I am not going to lie to you, you will face setbacks in your life. You have got to take risks and aim high.

"As well as your teacher I have another passion in my life. When I was your age sat in a school like this I wanted to be a singer. I know I don’t look Iike I could stand on stage and be the next Justin Bieber, but recently I took a risk and I auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent.

"When I step out on stage live to the nation I am stepping out for you to prove that if you have a dream you have got to take a chance on yourself. Believe in you and it can change your life forever.”

His performance drew a standing ovation from the audience and some of the highest praise ever given to a contestant by the judges.

Head judge Simon Cowell said: “We really loved you on the day of your audition and we were thinking we should have given you like a group golden buzzer (a device which puts a contestant straight through to the next round). I have come to learn over the years when you do these shows that judging a singer like yourself is how the singer makes you feel during the performance.

"And what it made me feel especially after I saw that film (of Tom talking to his pupils) was I felt great. I could see just the way you spoke to the kids at school that you have got a really kind heart as well."

David Walliams added: “I thought you might just take off and zoom into outer space such is the power of your voice. But what is so lovely is you are quite in some ways an unassuming guy. But you have got this incredible talent and what better way to show kids to go follow their dreams than you being on this stage. It is the best story ever. You are fantastic.”