The show starts at 7.30pm and will run for two and a half hours.

There are five key reasons why Tom, from Haywards Heath, could scoop the top prize of £250,000 and the opportunity to appear on the Royal Variety show. Winning would help bring him closer to realising his dream of performing in Les Miserables.

First, Tom is hugely talented. He has an amazing singing voice which moves the audience every time they hear him.

Sussex teacher Tom Ball is in the finals of Britain's Got Talent 2022

Second, he is a thoroughly nice guy. The celebrity judges have made this point repeatedly in their evaluation of him.

Thirdly, he made it through one of the toughest semi-finals during the week and arguably fought off some of the stiffest competition in a public vote.

Fourthly, he is inspirational – actively encouraging his own pupils and via TV everyone else to work hard to make their dreams come true.

And finally – although as SussexWorld we might be a touch biased on this point – he is from West Sussex, a county which historically has produced great talent.

What song might he sing for the final?

Well that is a closely guarded secret, but given his stated desire to appear in Les Miserables perhaps he will be tempted by one of the great numbers from that show. Perhaps ‘Bring Him Home’?

Another great individualist singer to win Britain’s Got Talent was Susan Boyle who secured her success with a Les Mis song ‘I Dreamed A Dream.’

At the semi final, in a video profile of Tom he was filmed speaking to his pupils.

"I am 23 and I am a teacher from West Sussex. Today I am going to talk to you about dreams. To follow your dreams takes hard work, dedication and sacrifice. I am not going to lie to you, you will face setbacks in your life. You have got to take risks and aim high.

"As well as your teacher I have another passion in my life. When I was your age sat in a school like this I wanted to be a singer. I know I don’t look Iike I could stand on stage and be the next Justin Bieber, but recently I took a risk and I auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent.

"When I step out on stage live to the nation I am stepping out for you to prove that if you have a dream you have got to take a chance on yourself. Believe in you and it can change your life forever.”

Tom will be against tough competition in the final. He will need every vote not just from Sussex but across the UK.

Every viewer can vote during the show when all contestants have performed using the QR code.

Sussex will be cheering Tom on – and there will be a full report on how he fares on the SussexWorld website as soon as the result is known http://sussexworld.co.uk