Burgess Hill residents were delighted to see their town on their TV screens last night during the latest episode of ITV's Grace.

The episode, Dead Man’s Time, was the first of season four and aired on ITV at 8pm on Sunday, September 1.

The description on ITV’s website, where people can watch the show, said: “A vicious robbery in Brighton pulls Grace and Branson into a challenging enquiry involving the theft of antiques and the owner fighting for her life.”

The crew for ITV's Grace were filming in Burgess Hill in May 2023. Photo by Tim Perrett

Mid Sussex viewers shared images on social media, saying that Park Road in Burgess Hill stood in for part of Brighton. Viewers also reported that they had seen the TV crew filming at the location in May of last year.

The Middy looked on Google Maps and found the specific angle of the road used in one the shots from the show, in which Burgess Hill Tennis Club can be seen in the background, next to St John's Park.

Sussex World reported last year that series four was filmed in 2023, and series five would start filming in and around Brighton in April 2024. The series is based on Peter James’s hugely popular crime novels and the first eight books have already been seen on TV. John Simm stars as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, with Richie Campbell as Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson.

Burgess Hill appeared in the latest episode of ITV's Grace on Sunday, September 1. Photo: Google Street View

Peter James said in a recent interview with Phil Hewitt that 2024 will be a huge year for Grace. Read the interview here. The writer has also expressed his delight at John Simm’s portrayal of his character, saying: “He was like the Roy Grace I had imagined when I first created him." People can read that full interview here. DSI Roy Grace is also back on stage in the world premiere and major UK tour of Picture You Dead in early 2025.

This is not the first time Burgess Hill has been used for filming the series. In 2022, Mid Sussex District Council granted permission for filming at the Heights building and Lidl. Before that, in 2021, Nadine King, centre manager for The Martlets Shopping Centre, said the TV crew transformed the centre’s former Lidl unit on the shop floor into a morgue set.