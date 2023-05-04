Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
1 hour ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
4 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
6 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
7 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
7 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla

Can you spot the Emmy Award-winning star of Ted Lasso in this picture at a Horley theatre 19 years ago when they were just 13?

The Archway Theatre in Horley has an Oscar-winning patron in Dame Judi Dench - but did you know an Emmy Award-winning actor once trod the boards there?

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 4th May 2023, 09:42 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 17:19 BST

The venue is a unique amateur theatre based under the arches next to Horley train station in the Drive and is member of the Little Theatre Guild. Dame Judi, who lives in Outwood, Surrey is the patron and has attended shows with her family before and there is a portrait of the Shakespeare in Love and James Bond star in the bar area. A picture of Sir Ian McKellen outside the theatre also once adorned the walls of the Archway.

But this week, theatre-goers discovered another star’s picture was on the ‘Past Productions’ notice board. Macbeth is the current show on at the Archway and they also did that production in 1994.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And it starred none other than Emmy Award-winning actor and writer Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent in the Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso.

Most Popular
Brett Goldstein is the award-winning star of Ted LassoBrett Goldstein is the award-winning star of Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein is the award-winning star of Ted Lasso

The 44-year-old played ‘Son of Macduff’ in the production and is pictured with Paul Simmonds (Macduff), Gwyneth Boorer (then Gwyneth Morris, Lady Macduff) and Caroline Randle (daughter of Macduff). The comedian would have been 13 at the time of the production.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Goldstein has won two Primetime Emmys and a Critics Choice Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his turn as the grizzled Kent in Ted Lasso. The popular show about an American coach who takes over Richmond FC in England also stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Jeremy Swift.

He is also one of the writers of the show and they have won a Writers Guild of America award for Comedy Series.

Goldstein, who has a popular podcast called Films to Buried With, also won a British Independent Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Adult Life Skills in 2016. He also won awards for acting and writing the brilliant 2015 film Superbob.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The cast list for the Archway Theatre's production of Macbeth in 1994 - including Ted Lasso star and writer Brett GoldsteinThe cast list for the Archway Theatre's production of Macbeth in 1994 - including Ted Lasso star and writer Brett Goldstein
The cast list for the Archway Theatre's production of Macbeth in 1994 - including Ted Lasso star and writer Brett Goldstein

The Archway Theatre puts on ten productions a year, has 95 seats and also has a Youth Theatre Workshop.

For more information about the Archway Theatre, visit https://www.archwaytheatre.com/

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Brett Goldstein pictured with Paul Simmonds (Macduff), Gwyneth Boorer (then Gwyneth Morris, Lady Macduff) and Caroline Randle (daughter of Macduff)Brett Goldstein pictured with Paul Simmonds (Macduff), Gwyneth Boorer (then Gwyneth Morris, Lady Macduff) and Caroline Randle (daughter of Macduff)
Brett Goldstein pictured with Paul Simmonds (Macduff), Gwyneth Boorer (then Gwyneth Morris, Lady Macduff) and Caroline Randle (daughter of Macduff)
Related topics:Judi DenchTed Lasso