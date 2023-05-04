The Archway Theatre in Horley has an Oscar-winning patron in Dame Judi Dench - but did you know an Emmy Award-winning actor once trod the boards there?

The venue is a unique amateur theatre based under the arches next to Horley train station in the Drive and is member of the Little Theatre Guild. Dame Judi, who lives in Outwood, Surrey is the patron and has attended shows with her family before and there is a portrait of the Shakespeare in Love and James Bond star in the bar area. A picture of Sir Ian McKellen outside the theatre also once adorned the walls of the Archway.

But this week, theatre-goers discovered another star’s picture was on the ‘Past Productions’ notice board. Macbeth is the current show on at the Archway and they also did that production in 1994.

And it starred none other than Emmy Award-winning actor and writer Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent in the Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso.

Brett Goldstein is the award-winning star of Ted Lasso

The 44-year-old played ‘Son of Macduff’ in the production and is pictured with Paul Simmonds (Macduff), Gwyneth Boorer (then Gwyneth Morris, Lady Macduff) and Caroline Randle (daughter of Macduff). The comedian would have been 13 at the time of the production.

Goldstein has won two Primetime Emmys and a Critics Choice Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his turn as the grizzled Kent in Ted Lasso. The popular show about an American coach who takes over Richmond FC in England also stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Jeremy Swift.

He is also one of the writers of the show and they have won a Writers Guild of America award for Comedy Series.

Goldstein, who has a popular podcast called Films to Buried With, also won a British Independent Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Adult Life Skills in 2016. He also won awards for acting and writing the brilliant 2015 film Superbob.

The cast list for the Archway Theatre's production of Macbeth in 1994 - including Ted Lasso star and writer Brett Goldstein

The Archway Theatre puts on ten productions a year, has 95 seats and also has a Youth Theatre Workshop.

For more information about the Archway Theatre, visit https://www.archwaytheatre.com/

