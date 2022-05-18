**SPOILERS AHEAD**

It starts with a shock engagement, even for the person who is involved. Aunt Sarah and Ciaran are engaged, except Sarah didn’t realise that when she accepted the ring.

And the girls want tickets for a Halloween festival where DJ-extraordinaire Fatboy Slim is playing, but as you can imagine it doesn’t go to plan.

Derry Girls S3, EP6. (L-R) Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), Orla Mccool (Louisa Clare Harland), James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn) Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell)

Another great guest star this time is Hollyoaks and Peaky Blinders actor Emmett J. Scanlan who wants the last five tickets as do the girls. How else should they battle to get them? Well a fist fight and Mad Stab decides he wants to fight James.

Part of me did think that maybe James would hit him and be victorious rising him in the opinions of the girls but instead he goes to new lows by ripping up the tickets and running off.

Thankfully the rest of the girls have Michelle who goes on TV to ‘recount’ how James was viciously attacked getting a black eye and broken leg, which results in VIP tickets.

The 90s nods are in full force again the music and their choice of fancy dress outfit – a angel similar to Clare Dane’s Juliet in Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo and Juliet film.

Derry Girls S3, EP6. (L-R) , Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson), Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell).

There are so many heart warming moments that you would expect from this exceptional show including Clare’s dad give the VIPs a brilliant entrance in the parade and Clare first kiss with a girl.

But with all the joy and happiness that Derry Girls brings it also brings heartbreak with the girls pulling together for Clare after the death of her father.

They get kicked out the gig for fighting and Da Gerry is waiting outside to tell them that Clare’s dad is in hospital and it’s not looking good, we later find out that he died from an aneurism.

You are almost waiting for the witty one-liner the show does so well to lighten the mood but it ends with the funeral procession walking through the town the Derry girls arm in arm.